Tigers' Brown signs with Culver-Stockton
EDWARDSVILLE - The Tigers' Taryn Brown signed her letter of intent with Culver-Stockton College Wednesday, November 8, at Edwardsville High School.
Brown said she's glad to have made her choice of school and likes the feeling at the Culver-Stockton campus.
"I'm glad to have finally made a decision and find a school I really like," Brown said. "It's kind of like a smaller campus but it has all of the things that a big campus has. The academics are great, they have a joint program with Wash U. for occupational therapy which is what I want to study. It has that homey feel, I really like that."
Brown said she feels like catching is her true calling, although she never really expected to play the position.
"I just got thrown into a game once because we didn't have another pitcher and I just loved it," she said. "If I could pick one part about softball, it's catching, that's my true calling."
As she finishes her last year as a Tiger, Brown said she looks forward to her final season at EHS.
"I love these girls, I felt like I've played with them forever," she said. "I'm so excited for this season. I think we're going to be really successful."
