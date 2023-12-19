EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School baseball team received their IHSA Class 4A state championship rings during a ceremony conducted at halftime of the Tigers’ basketball game against Riverview Gardens Monday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers won their second consecutive championship, and third overall under head coach Tim Funkhouser, June 9-10 at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet, defeating Elmhurst York in the semifinal 7-3, then winning the championship with a 6-4 win over Chicago Brother Rice Catholic in the final.

In addition to Funkhouser and his assistant coaches, principal Dr. Steve Stuart and former athletic director Alex Fox also received rings for the state championship.

The players all received their rings, including graduated seniors home on their Christmas break from college, so a great ovation from the fans in attendance.

All players were very happy to receive their rings, a symbol of their championship.

The players honored were Hunter Baugh, Amari Berry, Bryce Beyers, Nick Bobinski-Boyd, Joe Chiarodo, Caeleb Copeland, Dax Dunmill, Tony Eberlin, Travis Engeman, Drew Frese, Cole Funkhouser, Logan Geggus, Andrew Hendrickson, Eric Herman, Jake Holder, Lucas Huebner, Riley Iffrig, Carter Jackson, Kayden Jennings, Augie Johnes, Joel Kampwerth, Lucas Krebs, Alec Marchetto, Chase Milburn, Evan Moore, Austin Naylor, Cameron Orban, Logan Porter, Tyler Powell, Luke Range, Greyson Rathgeb, Danny Story, Max Waltenberger and Montrez West.

Edwardsville has won three Class 4A state championships under Funkhouser, the first in 2019 over St, Charles North 3-2, then won the 2022 title over Mundelein 4-3 before last year’s title win over Brother Rice.

Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Steve Stuart said it was so great to see the team back together again to relive the excitement of their championship run.

"The fact that so many graduates came back is a testament to their devotion to their teammates and the respect they have for their coaches," the principal said.

