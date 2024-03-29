HOOVER, Ala. - Edwardsville continued its Spring Break trip to Hoover, Ala., on Thursday, dropping two of three games, but getting a win over one of the better teams in Tennessee in action at the Hoover Met Stadium complex.

The Tigers lost to the junior varsity team of Mountain Brook High of Birmingham, Ala., 5-4 in their first game of the day, then bounced back to take the win over the Mustangs 5-4, and in their final game of the day, fell to Auburn 15-3. A late game against Rossview High of Clarksville, Tenn., was not available

In the first game, Edwardsville went ahead in the with two runs in the third, but the Spartans went up with three in the home half. The Tigers scored twice more in the fifth, but couldn't overtake Mountain Brook, allowing the Spartans to win.

Tyler Powell and Chase Alwardt both had hits and two RBIs each for the Tigers, while Logan Porter and Danny Story also had hits. Tyler Rudd and Story both struck out two, while Will Downs fanned one.

In the Houston game. a bases-loaded single bu Greyson Rathgeb drove home Lucas Krebs with the winning run to climax a four-run seventh to give Edwardsville a 5-4 win.

The Tigers had gone ahead with a run in the bottom of the first, which held up unto the top of the fourth, when the Spartans tied the game with a run in the fifth. Houston then scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 4-1 lead before the Tigers came back in the seventh with their four runs to win.

Rathgeb had two hits and an RBI for Edwardsville, with Joe Chiarodo also coming up with two hits, Krebs and Lucas Huebner both had a hit and RBI, and Hunter Baugh had a hit. Chiarodo started on the mound and struck out seven, while Chase Milburn fanned two.

In the final game against Auburn, Edwardsville broke on top with their three runs in the opening inning, but in the top of the second, Auburn scored 13 runs, then added on two in the fourth in going on to the 10-run rule win.

Evan Moore had two hits to pace Edwardsville, while both Krebs and Rathgeb had a hit and RBI each, Chiarodo and C. Aumand had a hit apiece, and Max Waltenberger had a hit.

The Tigers are now 4-4 on the year, and play Rossview in their final game on Friday morning at 10 a.m., and return home on Tuesday to play O'Fallon in the first of a two-game Southwestern Conference set, with the return game at Blazier Field in O'Fallon Thursday, both games at 4:30 p.m, then play the annual game at Busch Stadium on Apr. 7 against Parkway West, which begins following the Miami Marlins-St. Louis Cardinals game, at approximately 5 p.m.

