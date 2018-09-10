EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville senior quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman is going to cast his lot under The Golden Dome.

Abdur-Rahman announced on the social media web site Twitter Sunday night: “I am Blessed and excited to announce that after long and careful consideration I’ve decided to further my academic and athletic path by officially committing to Notre Dame!!”

Abdur-Rahman so far this season has run for 365 yards and eight touchdowns, including a four-touchdown game against CBC in Week 2 when he had runs of 80, 40, four and 82 yards against the Cadets; against East St. Louis Friday night, he had touchdown runs of 74 and 80 yards. He has also thrown for 157 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

Reports indicated that Abdur-Rahman had fielded offers from schools like Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Michigan State, Northwestern and Indiana before choosing the Fighting Irish.

