EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High girls volleyball middle blocker Storm Suhre, a key contributor to the Tigers' successful program the last two seasons, signed a letter of intent to attend Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Ind., during a ceremony held Monday afternoon at the school.

Suhre, who'll play for Sycamores' head coach Lindsay Allman, is very familiar with the Terre Haute area, and that comfort level was a big factor in why she signed with Indiana State, one of the better teams in the Missouri Valley Conference.

"The environment," Suhre said in a post-signing interview. "The environment around Terre Haute itself, like, all my teammates are around there, and the coaches, like Lindsay and Katie (Adams, the team's assistant coach), they're really nice, and they'd come to my tournaments. I visited Terre Haute millions of times."

Article continues after sponsor message

Suhre was an important part of the Tigers during the 2019 season, with a serving percentage of 91.5, with seven aces, and also scored 42 points. She also had 187 kills, with only 30 errors and nine assists on the attack, while having 100 blocks, 11 of them solo, with 89 assists and only 11 errors, while also recording 26 digs. The Tigers advanced to the O'Fallon sectional semifinals, falling to Belleville Althoff Catholic in a close match.

Allman is looking forward to having Suhre on the team next fall.

"Storm is both physical and forceful as a middle," Allman said in a statement on the Sycamores' athletic website. "She has a gifted natural athleticism that I cannot wait to mold and see her excel in this league."

Suhre had also talked to a few schools in the southern part of the country, and also had visited Purdue, Murray State and Kansas State before signing on with the Sycamores. She plans on majoring in biology at Indiana State, and hopes to become a veterinarian in the future.

More like this: