The recent Tiger Tennis Classic turned out to be a large success and solid fund-raiser for the high school and middle school tennis programs.

The tourney was presented by Leskera Law Firm and Scott Credit Union. Dave Lipe, the overall tournament director, said without these two sponsors the Tiger Tennis Classic would not be possible. He said year after year the two businesses are extremely supportive of Edwardsville tennis and its purpose.

Emily Cimarolli was the tournament director the last day, and said she thought the tournament turned out great.

“We always get a lot of players from Edwardsville but we also had good players from St. Louis, Belleville, O’Fallon and much more. We had a total of 130 entrants, which was a great turnout for 10 through 18 age brackets. We host three tournaments during the summer and this one was definitely fun.”

Edwardsville’s Payton Riedl defeated Ellie Choate 6-3, 1-6, 10-8 for the girls’ 14 singles title. Cimarolli said she was glad to see two Edwardsville girls in that final.

Zach Trimpe won the 16-year-old age division with a 6-1, 6-3 win.

Erik Weiler had an excellent tourney, but lost in three sets to No. 2 seed Braden Davis 6-4, 4-6, 10-5 in the overall tourney singles title match.

Zach Trimpe and Weiler won doubles 18 category pretty easily over Riley Narrin of O’Fallon and Zach Harris of Mascoutah.

Brighton McDaniel won the age 10 category in a round robin part of the tourney.

