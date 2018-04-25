EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville sophomore Jack Pifer has a great future ahead of him on the Tiger track and cross-country teams.

Pifer won the 3,200-meter run at Saturday's Winston Brown Invitational meet for the Tigers, covering the distance in a personal-record 9:51.22, defeating O'Fallon senior Hayden Ybarra by nearly 15 seconds (Ybarra turned in a 10:05.61 for the race.)

“I'm pretty happy with that,” Pifer said. “The goal was to get a PR today; I wasn't as fast as I would have liked it, but a PR is a PR. I came out to win and I accomplished my goal.”

Pifer's win was a wire-to-wire win, coming out quickly at the start of the race and never letting up. “It was a good race,” Pifer said. “I think everyone, even on the distance team, stepped it up today for all the events.”

Pifer began running, in part, because of his brother Stephen, who was a standout runner for the Tigers during his high school days before running for Colorado. “He was a runner here and ran for EHS and Colorado and he's always been a runner all his life; I always wanted to beat him when I was little and eventually, it turned into track and field.”

Following in his brother's footsteps at Edwardsville is something Jack Pifer takes pride in. “I do (take pride in following his brother). It's always nice; maybe if I can break one of his records or something like that, they're good goals to work for,” Pifer said. “I think I can accomplish a lot more than I have as of yet, so I'm looking forward to it.”

The Tigers will be in Tuesday's Madison County Championship large-school track meet in Highland.

