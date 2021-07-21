COLLINSVILLE - Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical Services is hosting a job fair in Collinsville, Illinois on Thursday, July 29th at 5:30 PM.

Named among the Top Workplaces in St. Louis and one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois for 6 years in a row, Tiger Services will be interviewing for several positions. Along with paid training for qualified applicants, Tiger Services offers a full benefits package to employees which includes health insurance, retirement benefits, and paid vacation.

Positions are available for entry-level technicians, experienced technicians, plumbers, HVAC service & install technicians, customer service representatives, dispatchers, warehouse associates, and sales professionals. A complete list of open positions can be found here.

Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical Services is a leading provider of solutions and services that deliver comfort, indoor air & water quality, and electrical efficiency for residential customers. Tiger has been servicing Metro East and Central Illinois residential homes since 1993. Tiger Services is a locally owned, veteran-owned, and family-run business that takes pride in employing only the best service professionals.

To reserve your spot for this event please call (844) 714-6559 or email recruiting@trusttiger.com.

Tiger Services Job Fair

Date: Thursday, July 29th, 2021

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: 1902 Vandalia St #100, Collinsville, IL 62234

Additional information on the job fair event can be found here.

