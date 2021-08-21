COLLINSVILLE – AUGUST 2021 – Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Services has recently been named as a Top Workplace in the St. Louis area, one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois, and a Finalist in the St. Louis Business Journal’s Best Places to Work.

Each award is designed to recognize the best places of employment in Illinois and the St. Louis Metro Area. Awards are based primarily on the results of employee feedback surveys.

The Top Workplaces in St. Louis survey is administered by Philadelphia-based employee research and consulting firm, Energage, in partnership with the St. Louis Post Dispatch. This year, over 50,426 local employees received surveys. Tiger Services is among the list of 151 Greater St. Louis employers to be named a Top Workplace for 2021. A full list of awardees was published in a special edition of the St. Louis Post Dispatch on June 18, 2021. This is Tiger Services’ fifth time receiving this award since 2016.

The Best Places to Work in Illinois survey is sponsored by the Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Advocacy Council, and the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. The survey was administered and analyzed by Best Companies Group of Harrisburg, PA. This year, there were a total of 69 companies recognized as Best Places to Work in Illinois. Tiger Services ranked 20th in the Small Business category and 2nd in the Best Places to Work for Millennials category. This is Tiger Services’ sixth year in a row being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois.

The St. Louis Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey is administered by Quantum Workplace and measures communication, management structure, benefits, and other factors to rank St. Louis’ most employee-friendly workplaces. More than 250 nominations were submitted for the St. Louis Business Journal’s 2021 Best Places to Work Awards. Tiger Services is one of the 75 companies named as finalists.

About Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical Services

Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical Services is a leading provider of solutions and services that deliver comfort, indoor air & water quality, and electrical efficiency for residential customers. Tiger has been servicing Metro-East and Central Illinois residential homes since 1993. Tiger Services is a locally owned, veteran-owned, & family-owned business that takes pride in employing only the best service professionals. www.TrustTiger.com

