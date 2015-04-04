The Tiger Invitational tennis event presented by Scott Credit Union was washed out on Friday, but Edwardsville head coach Dave Lipe made the best of it, setting up play at alternate locations for teams.

The tourney was scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Teams played at the YMCA Meyer Center indoors, at Kings Point in Belleville and the St. Clair Indoor facility.

Edwardsville faced Normal in an exhibition dual match.

“I was disappointed we weren’t able to play, but we were glad to play inside,” he said.

Edwardsville’s Erik Weiler, Carson Ware, Jonathan Koons, Joe Mezo, Ben Bequette, Luke Motley, Kyle Carson and Alex Gray all combined in the double match against Normal on Friday afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Action for the tourney will be limited to the first two rounds today. Edwardsville will play in Edwardsville, starting at 8:30 a.m. The tournament has 40 teams with matches played at 11 sites, including EHS, Liberty Middle School and Lincoln Middle School.

Alton High School and Jersey are also entered in the tourney and playing at Gordon Moore Park and Rock Spring Park.

Last weekend, The Tigers played in a tourney at Chattanooga, Tenn., and did well against some of the top high school tennis teams in the country, placing 15th.

Lipe said the Chattanooga event was “a phenomenal tournament.” The Tigers travel to the Chattanooga tourney early in the season to face the best possible competition they can and it prepares the team for what is ahead later in the year, the coach said.

More like this: