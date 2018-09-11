EDWARDSVILLE – Several of the players on Edwardsville’s field hockey team experienced something new for them in their match Monday afternoon against Visitation.

Overtime. Then a shootout.

A Kailey Noud goal with 11:10 left in regulation time forced the Tigers and Vivettes into a 10-minute overtime session, and when the overtime didn’t produce a winner, sent the game into a shootout, where the ball is placed 25 yards from goal and a player attempts to score on a one-on-one situation with the opposing goaltender, much like an NHL shootout.

Viz won the shootout 3-1 and took a 2-1 win over the Tigers to go to 5-1-1 on the season while the Tigers fell to 3-4-1.

“It could have went either way; once you get into that double-overtime, it kind of becomes what team is going to hold out the hardest,” said Tiger coach Jaimee Phegley. “Many of my girls have never been in an overtime situation, even as a teammate on the side of the field, so that was kind of some exposure that they haven’t seen.

“I’m proud of the girls definitely for the way they got through the 1-v-1 portion; at 10 minutes, we were strong, we controlled the field, we had more shots on goal – they just didn’t make it in. We were off by just a little bit a couple of times, and then in the (shootout).”

The Tigers had a couple of bad breaks in the shootout – one of the shots in the shootout bounced off the inside of a goalpost and didn’t go in before the ball could be cleared. “Out of all the girls that did the (shootout), one was a senior; four were underclassmen and one was a senior (the shootout is a best-of-five session); that’s something for them to definitely work on because we’re going to encounter it again.”

For Vivette coach Abby Urbanek, Monday’s game was one that came on familiar territory – Urbanek graduated from EHS in 2014 and went on to play at Indiana before graduating last spring from the Hoosier program and taking the coaching job soon after. “It’s kind of weird to be back here on the other side and not playing, but coaching, but I was really excited to play Edwardsville; I wanted to come out with the win – since I’ve been there, Edwardsville has always been an aggressive, gritty team and I knew it’d be a tough fight to the very end.

“They’re a team that never gives up and works their butts off; it was definitely good to fight."

