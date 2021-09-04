TIGER CLASSIC

EDWARDSVILLE WINS TWO GROUP MATCHES, LOOKS FORWARD TO BIG SECOND DAY: Edwardsville maintained its perfect opening record thus far by taking a pair of two-set matches today over McGivney at the Tiger Classic Friday at Lucco-Jackson gym.

The Tigers won over Rosati-Kain Catholic 25-8, 25-15. then won over Staunton 25-15, 25-14 to start their group stage unbeaten. Against the Bulldogs, Kaitlyn Conway had 12 points and three aces for the Tigers, while Sydney Davis had nine points, two aces and two kills, Emma Garner had four kills and a block, Lexie Griffin had a point, a kill and 15 assists, Sydney Harris had three kills, four blocks and an assist, Kloi Karban came up with two kills and two blocks, Gabby Saye had three kills and three blocks, Maddie Vieth had two points, an ace and seven assists and Ava Waltenberger had five points, four kills and two blocks.

In the earlier match against the Kougars, Conway had 14 points, two aces and two assists, Davis served up four points and two aces to go along with two kills, Claire Dunivan had two kills, Garner had a point and a kill, Griffin had six points an ace and 13 assists, Jada Hall had four kills, Harris had four kills and a block, Rachel Heflin served up a point, Vyla Hupp served up three points, Karban had a kill and a block, Saye had seven kills and three blocks, Vieth had three points had three points and 11 assists and Waltenberger had two points, an ace, six kills and three blocks.

In other scores during the opening day, Oakville won over Columbia 25-12. 25-20, it was Mater Dei defeating Pleasant Plains 25-23, 25-13, Eureka won over Chatham Glenwood 25-20, 25-23, O'Fallon won over Columbia 21-25, 25-13. 25-19, Nerinx Hall Catholic of suburban St. Louis defeated Pleasant Plains 25-19. 15-25, 25-21, Collinsville defeated Bloomington 25-18, 25-19, Freeburg defeated Staunton 25-18, 25-20. Collinsville won over Eureka 25-10, 25-15, Nerinx Hall won over Mater Dei 18-25, 25-17. 25-20, O'Fallon defeated Oakville 25-23, 25-19, it was Freeburg winning over 25-18, 25-23, and Bloomington defeated Chatham Glenwood 25-22, 25-18.

The tournament resumes tomorrow at Lucco-Jackson Gym, with the final set for 2:30 p.m.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

