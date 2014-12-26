Freshman Kate Martin handles the ball for the Edwardsville Lady Tigers. She has been a key early in the season for the Lady Tigers.

The annual Tiger Classic Tourney opens today and Edwardsville's girls face McClure North in the first game at 11:30 a.m.

Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said she expects some top-notch competition in the tourney. Teutopolis has a quality team and Jacksonville’s Olivia Kaufman is an “awesome talent,” Blade added.

Edwardsville plays first at 11:30, then follows at 6:30 p.m. today against Teutopolis. Edwardsville faces Jacksonville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The championship game of the tourney is set for 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be play occurring through the day today and tomorrow for those who wish to attend.

Chicago Simeon is another team to watch in the tourney, the coach said.

“I have never seen them play, but I know they are awfully big,” she said.

Teams enjoy coming to the Edwardsville Tourney because it is well run, Blade added.

Edwardsville enters with an 8-0 mark and is developing its young talent so far.

“This is a special group of girls,” the coach said. “They take a lot of pride and the teamwork and chemistry is there.”

