Edwardsville's Rachel Pranger tosses the ball back to an opponent in the Tiger Classic Tourney. Pranger was a standout for Edwardsville in the tourney, earning all-tourney status.

 EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls’ volleyball team ended up fourth in the Tiger Classic Tourney on Saturday.

Freshman Corrine Timmermann has been a dominant hitter for The Tigers so far in the season.The Tigers won their first three matches in the tourney, one over Fort Zumwalt South in Missouri, and Chatham. On Saturday, the Tigers beat Farmington in pool play, then lost to Breese Mater Dei and O’Fallon in the fourth-place match.

The Tigers’ outside hitter Rachel Pranger and setter Rachel Verdun earned all-tourney honors.

Edwardsville volleyball coach Jami Parker said she is seeing her team improve match to match.

“We have a strong offensive core of girls,” she said. “We also have a strong defensive group, which allows us to run the offense. The defense sometimes doesn’t get as much acknowledgement as the offense.”

Pranger and Verdun both did a good job, but all the team members stepped into their roles and had an excellent tournament, Parker said.

Edwardsville plays Wednesday on the road at St. Joseph’s Academy and in a tournament next weekend in Effingham.

Tigers volleyball coach Jami Parker provides instructions for her team.

