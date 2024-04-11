GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School announced on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, a new cheer staff leader.

The new head cheer coach Tiffany Kimmel replaces Meagan Watkins, who led the Warriors for the past nine years.

Kimmel has coached cheerleading at Coolidge Junior High School for nine years, including the last seven as head coach.

She also coached at McKendree University for one year and with the Granite City Little Braves for two years.

Kimmel is in her fourth year as a social worker at Mitchell 3-4 Education Center.

She graduated from McKendree in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in sociology, and received her master's degree in social work from Louisiana State University in 2020.

