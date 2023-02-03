Couples names: Tiffany & Brendan

City: Alton

Date met or started dating: July 14, 2014

Date married: September 24, 2016

What makes your relationship special? We originally met online. Met at the mall, he left me there and then a year later came back apologizing. Got together and now we have 5 beautiful children together and have been married for 6 years.

Share a memory you have made together: My favorite memory was when I first told him we were pregnant and we had to tell his mom. He was terrified and thought his mom was gonna kill him. We were at Walmart when we told her and she began crying happy tears and said she was gonna be a grandma.

