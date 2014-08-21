See what's happening with Tidalwaves own Mathew Daniels.

Mathew Daniels is not only an outstanding, record breaking, swimmer but is an exemplary student and young man!

Matthew Daniel, age 14

2014 Ozark Long Course Championships

Shea Natatorium-Southern Illinois University

Carbondale, Illinois

July 25-27, 2014

"The Penny Taylor" is the Ozark Conference Coaches' choice for the outstanding swimmer of the championship long course meet held at the Shea Natatorium on the Southern Illinois University.

Matthew Daniel was this year's coach’s choice for his 6 First Places, breaking a 17-year old conference record in the 200 Butterfly boys age 13-14 with a time of 2:11.78, and awarded the "High Point Winner"

For Boys 13-14.