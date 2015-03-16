Matthew Daniel led the Tri-City Area Tidalwaves with several first places and record times at the Heartland Area YMCA Championships at the Chuck Fruit Aquatics Center this past weekend.

The three-day competition closed on Sunday night.

SEE TIDALWAVES-BREAKERS PHOTO GALLERY: http://www.riverbender.com/photos/details.cfm?id=168

“About 90 percent of our swimmers had their best times,” Tidalwaves head coach Nancy Miller said. “I am overjoyed for that. What matters the most to me is them giving their best to their races.”

Daniel was a shining star for the Tidalwaves.

“He does what he needs to do day in day out,” Miller said. “He is somebody with talent who understands what he needs to do and has the drive. He is the whole package and is a very rare talent. He deserves his success.”

Miller said she told the team that of all the kids she has coached in her 17 years, this team has worked the hardest and posted the fastest times.

“This is arguably the best Tidalwaves group in my 17 years,” she said.

Daniel's marks were outstanding with a national time in the 1,000 freestyle, the 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 butterfly. He established Area records in the 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly and 1,000 freestyle.

Daniel expressed pride in his time and agreed that his hard work is paying off. He also said he will now turn his attention to the upcoming national competition.

The Tidalwaves were third in the team standings and runner-up in the boys’ competition.

First-place finishers for the Tidalwaves on Sunday night were:

Lindsey Bruce (13-14 girls 200 butterfly)

Eleni Kotzamanis (11-12 girls 200-yard individual medley and 100 freestyle).

Noah Clancy (11-12 boys 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke).

Davion Conley (15-21 100 freestyle).

Matthew Daniel (13-14 boys 100 freestyle and 200 butterfly)

Addison Kaufmann (15-21 boys 100 breaststroke

Adam Seger (13-14 boys 100 breaststroke)

