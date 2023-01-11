GODFREY - The Harmans Bluegrass returns to Lewis and Clark Community College's Hathaway Hall for their 45th Annual show. They will be joined by special guests That Dalton Gang.

Showtime is at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 14. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are still on sale.

If interested in buying tickets reach out to Lori Cummins at 618-259-0991. Tickets cost $20 each.

Cummins was just on Riverbender.com's 'Our Daily Show' promoting the concert and talking about the history of the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

She jokingly said that you used to be able to attend the show for $2.50 over 40 years ago.

[ALSO: The Harman's And That Dalton Gang Set To Perform Annual Show At Hathaway Hall]

Cummins and the rest of the Harmans are looking forward to yet another successful annual concert.

"It's a family night of music," Cummins said.

More like this: