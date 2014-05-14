Through the generosity of an anonymous donor, from April 15 through June 3, The Hayner Public Library District will be raffling off two Apple iPad Air tablets, models iPad Air Wi Fi + Cellular for AT&T 128 GB.

The iPad Air device, the latest tablet offered by Apple, offers incredible power, is 7.5 millimeters thin, and weighs just one pound. The device CPU and graphics performance is up to two times faster than its predecessor device. It uses two antennas instead of one, offering twice the Wi-Fi performance.

iPad Air comes with great built-in apps for the everyday things you like to do, like checking e-mail and surfing the web. Also, apps such as iPhoto, iMovie, Garageband, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are now available free, and there are more than 475,000 iPad apps available through the App Store.

Article continues after sponsor message

Camera and video recording are also features of the iPad Air. Lightweight and incredibly powerful, the iPad Air is the Cadillac of tablet devices. Retail value for these iPad Air models is $928 apiece.

Raffle tickets are only $10 apiece, 3 for $20, and will be sold at each Hayner Library location. The winner will be drawn on June 3, 2014, during a remote broadcast by WBGZ in the library in Alton Square Mall.

Support the library district – buy tickets for yourself and as gifts for family and friends.

*You must be 18 years or older to purchase raffle tickets.

More like this: