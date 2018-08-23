DU QUOIN, IL – Tickets are still available for seven star-studded performances in the Grandstand at the 2018 Du Quoin State Fair.

From Hall of Fame rock ‘n’ roll band Cheap Trick, to Country music stars Brothers Osborne and Phil Vassar, to iconic pop and hard rock bands during the Pop 2000 and Gen X tours – there’s something for everyone on the Grandstand lineup during the 11-day run of the Fair. Here’s the Grandstand schedule:

Saturday, August 25: Blackberry Smoke with The Steel Woods

Sunday, August 26: Cheap Trick

Monday, August 27: FREE CONCERT by Dueling Pianos International

Tuesday, August 28: Brothers Osborne with Kendell Marvel

Thursday, August 30: Pop 2000 Tour featuring O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera, and Tyler Hilton

Friday, August 31: Gen-X Tour featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit, and Alien Ant Farm

Saturday, September 1: Phil Vassar with Love and Theft

Tickets are still available in person or by calling the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand Box Office at (618) 542–1535, or at Ticketmaster.com. Start planning your visit to the Du Quoin State Fair today at DuQuoinStateFair.net.

The 2018 Du Quoin State Fair runs August 24 – September 3 in Du Quoin, Illinois.

