



ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School announced today they will be requiring tickets for admission to football games this upcoming season due to IHSA COVID-19 guidelines.

Home-game tickets can be obtained through the Marquette athletic office starting at 1 p.m. Wednesdays. Spectators will be required to have a ticket, pay admission costs of $4 for adults or $2 for non-Marquette students, wear a mask, and social distance.

The Explorers will be ready for the home game against Mater Dei, playing for the first time on the new turf field of Public School Stadium, and the schedule also features home games against Salem and Columbia, as well as road trips to Freeburg, East Alton-Wood River, and Breese Central.

The Explorers have three home games this season on the short 6 games scheduled. They will host Breese Mater Dei at 1 p.m. on March 20, then on March 26 is their 7 p.m. homecoming game when Salem comes to town. Then at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, Columbia comes to visit.

Explorers' Head Football Coach Leon McElrath knows that his team will be ready to face any and all challenges.

"Week one, we have Mater Dei," McElrath said, "which they are a very, very good football team. So it'll definitely give us a test to see where we are. We are extremely excited to play and compete against them. My seniors are hungry to show what they've been doing over the last year in the weight room, on the practice field, how they did in the classroom. My underclassmen are hungry, too, to show the seniors that they're worthy of being called Explorers."

Anyone with questions can contact MCHS Athletic Director Brian Hoener at 618-463-0583, ext. 227.

