ST. LOUIS, MO / October 25, 2021 – Innovative rock musician Steve Hackett performs live in concert on Tuesday, April 26 at the River City Casino & Hotel. Show time is 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Tickets are $85, $65, $55, $45, $35 and $19.50.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the River City Casino & Hotel box office. You must be 21 and older to attend.

Since 2013 with the reintroduction of his album Genesis Revisited, legendary guitarist Steve Hackett has re-ignited the passion, drama and sheer musical mastery with his highly-acclaimed tours which span not only the splendid years of Genesis and their classic line up with Gabriel, Collins, Banks and Rutherford, but also a vast repertoire of his successful solo career which sprang to life with magical and mysterious debut album Spectral Mornings in 1979.

2019 saw the peak of Hackett’s performances with the sell-out tour combining the entire albums of Spectral Mornings and Selling England By the Pound, together with gems from his other solo works, most notably from his latest album At the Edge of Light. And now for 2022, following postponements caused by the Covid-19 crisis, Steve Hackett is proud to announce that he will be touring the Genesis live album, Seconds Out, which was recorded from their concert at the Palais de Sport in Paris in June 1977. As is familiar with all of Hackett’s tours, this show will commence with a select variety of material from his extensive solo career, which will set the scene for the magnificence of Seconds Out…all live on stage. For more information, visit www.hackettsongs.com.

Located at 777 River City Casino Blvd, the River City Casino & Hotel is St. Louis’s premiere entertainment venue, featuring the hottest names in music, comedy and more. Enhance your experience by dining at one of the many award-winning restaurants and staying in one of their luxurious hotel rooms for a truly unforgettable evening.

For more information, visit www.rivercity.com or www.stevelitmanpresents.com.

