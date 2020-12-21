ST. LOUIS REGION – Tickets now are on sale for World Wide Technology Raceway’s 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals. The annual national event, scheduled for September 24-26, 2021, features the world’s biggest names in professional drag racing, competing at speeds in excess of 330 miles per hour. Past nitro winners include Antron Brown, Robert Hight, Ron Capps, Jack Beckman, Steve and Billy Torrence and Tony Schumacher.

NHRA’s Top Fuel Harley Series will join the WWTR national event in 2021. The two-wheel Harley-Davidson-powered racers burn nitromethane – similar to Top Fuel Dragsters and Funny Cars – and easily reach speeds in excess of 230 miles per hour. This marks the first time in more than a decade that Top Fuel Harley will race as a class in the St. Louis region and the first time as an NHRA-sanctioned division.

Tickets start at just $37 and may be purchased online at WWTRaceway.com or by calling the WWTR ticket line at (618) 215-8888. Camping reservations and vehicles passes also are available.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence. In 2020, WWTR received the Track Award at the annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards.

