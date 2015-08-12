ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School has announced tickets are on sale now for the 2015 $50,000 Mega Raffle. They can be purchased online at www.marquettecatholic.org/megaraffle or in person at the school at 219 E. 4th Street. The can also be purchased at the Mega Raffle Kickoff Party which starts at 8pm on Saturday August 22, at Johnson’s Corner. The Kickoff Party will be preceded by the “Blue Gray Games” which will be held at 5:30 pm at Public School Stadium.

“We will have a block party with food and beverages available for purchase and live music by The Wherehouse Project”, said Mary Hough of the Marquette Development Office. “For anyone who has bought a ticket by 10pm that night we will draw for four green seats at the Saturday Sept. 5th St. Louis Cardinals game.”

“This year we also have a new feature. We will draw a $1,000 weekly winner each week until we draw for the $50,000 winner on Sept 26th. The earlier you buy the more chances you have to win. Tickets must be purchased by 2pm on Fridays to be in the weekly $1,000 drawing. We’ll draw the winner at 3pm each Friday.”

Mega Raffle tickets are $50 each or three for $100. In addition, each buyer receives a coupon to use at either Johnson’s Corner, Chez Marilyn’s Restaurant, Bluff City Grill, Roper’s Regal Beagle or at either Rock Springs Golf Course or Rolling Hills Golf Course.

The $50,000 Mega Raffle winner will be drawn on Sept. 26 at the Homecoming Alumni Party at the Alton Knights of Columbus.

“This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year and offers buyers a chance to win $50,000. Last year’s Mega Raffle winner bought one ticket. We are already off to a great start with our internet sales and hope to keep the momentum going” said Hough.

