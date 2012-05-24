EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., May 24, 2012 . . . For you guys and gals who like to shake it up on the dance floor - 50’s style, the 2012 Edwardsville Route 66 Festival will kick off this year for the first time with a Sock Hop event. Promising great music, food, drinks and fun, the sock hop will be held on June 7, 2012 at 7 p.m. at Crystal Garden Banquet & Event Center, located at 1230 University Drive in Edwardsville. Prizes will be awarded to the “best costume” at the sock hop so attendees are encouraged to be creative in their attire and 50’s attitude.

“The 2012 Route 66 Festival comes with great anticipation this year,” says Katie Grable, of the City of Edwardsville’s Parks & Recreation Department. “We have a tremendous effort underway by our volunteer committee members to add new activities like the sock hop to the festival agenda. We encourage those interested in attending to purchase tickets and join us for a great night of American nostalgia.”

Tickets for the sock hop are $10 and available by calling Edwardsville Parks & Recreation at (618) 692-7538 or for pick up at the following locations: Scott Credit Union on Highway 157 in Edwardsville, First Clover Leaf Bank’s Goshen and St. Louis Street locations, The Edwardsville Library, Edwardsville City Hall, Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce office, Crystal Garden Banquet & Event Center and Reliance Bank.

The festival will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 8 in City Park with food, beverages, art vendors, historic tents and the children’s area open for boundless fun. Live music on Friday night will be provided by the popular bands Facts O’Life at 6:30 p.m. and SH-BOOM at 9 p.m.

Saturday will be a full day of activities to include the same features as Friday night but also a 10k run, trolley tours, talent show, car show at Lincoln Middle School parking lot and the classic car cruise. Live music on Saturday will be provided by Love Me, Leave Me at 2:30 p.m., Mellow D’s at 4 p.m. Non Stop Rock at 6:30 p.m. and headliner Dr. Zhivegas at 9 p.m.

Applications are currently being accepted for the annual Washers Tournament and for both the classic car cruise and classic car show. Applications are available at www.EdwardsvilleRoute66.com.

Sponsors of the 2012 events include Mother Road sponsors, Phillips 66 and Cork Tree Creative.

Grable adds, “We are so incredibly grateful to our 2012 sponsors. The business community has really stepped up to the plate this year so we are thrilled with the outpouring of support from our many sponsors.”

Other sponsors include Hot Rod Sponsors: TheBANK of Edwardsville, Scott Credit Union, First Clover Leaf Bank, Edwardsville Intelligencer, Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., Madison Mutual Insurance Company, Edwardsville Rotary Club, Crystal Garden Banquet and Event Center and Cassens Transport Company. Roadster Sponsors include: MoJo’s Music, Allied Waste, Alvareita’s College of Cosmetology, The Tourism Bureau ILLINOISouth, Goshen Coffee Company, Caulk’s Collision Center, Traveling Tails Inn and BJ’s Printables. This years Fastback sponsors include: JF Electric, Patriot Sunrooms East, LLC, Anderson Hospital, edglenfamilies.org, Abstracts & Titles and RP Lumber/Prudential One Realty Center. Reliance Bank and Hortica are Festival Enthusiasts.

For more information about the festival, visit www.EdwardsvilleRoute66.com or follow the event on Facebook at Edwardsville Route 66 Festival.



SCHEDULE OF EVENTS 2012 Edwardsville Route 66 Festival

Thursday, June 7th

7 p.m. – Sock Hop at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center

Friday, June 8th

5 p.m. – Festival opens

Food, beverage and art vendors ready to sell

Historic tents and displays open

Children’s area open

6:30 p.m. – Facts O’Life takes the stage

8 p.m. – Children’s area & art vendors begin to close at dark

9 -11:30 p.m. – SH-BOOM takes the stage



12 a.m. – Festival closes



Saturday, June 9th

8 a.m. – 10k Run

10 a.m. – Post race awards ceremony

10 a.m. – Food, beverage and art vendors open

Children’s area opens

Historic tents and displays open

11 a.m. – Trolley tours start (on the hour)

12 p.m.-3p.m. - Face painting clown and balloon artist

12:30 p.m.— Showcase of Local Talent

12:30 p.m.— Mother Road Washers Tournament

2:30 p.m.— Love Me, Leave Me takes the stage

4 p.m. — The Mellow D’s take the stage

Last trolley tour goes out

3 p.m. – Cars begin assembling at Lincoln Middle School Parking Lot

4 p.m.— Car Show at Lincoln Middle School Parking Lot

6:30p.m. – Non-Stop Rock takes the stage

Car Cruise begins (will pass park on Vandalia & Buchanan)

8 p.m. – Children’s area and art vendors close at dark

9 p.m.- 11:30 p.m. – Dr. Zhivegas takes the stage

12 a.m. – Festival Closes

