ALTON , IL: Tickets Now On Sale, for Senior Services Plus’s (SSP) 3rd Annual “Feed the Need” Concert to support Meals On Wheels. The concert will be held on June 9, 2012 at the Alton Amphitheater. SSP delivers over 130,000 meals throughout Madison and St. Clair counties to homebound seniors each year. According to Meals on Wheels of America over 6 million seniors in America are facing the threat of hunger each day; that is 1 in 5 seniors in our very own community. With the crisis that the state of Illinois is still in and the cuts in the past as well as the expected cuts this coming budget year; this benefit concert is vital to the sustainability of the Meals On Wheels Program. We are asking the community to come join us and support seniors who have invested their lives in our community by supporting education, civic development, and human service agencies. They are at a cycle in their lives that does not allow them to go out and supplement their income. Everyone is encouraged to also join in the pre-concert activities. It’s going to be a great to go back in time to 70’s, says John Becker, Executive Director for SSP.

This year’s line-up is a 70’s music revival. The concert will feature the “Shagadelics” (a 70’s cover band from Chicago that have traveled all over the United States performing for a variety of special events), The Shagadelics play and perform funky tunes and have great dance moves from the 70’s. They are a high energy group that will keep you dancing all night, 70’s local Motown band Nightlife, and Steve Barcellona (Comedian and Magician from St. Louis) who will be the MC for the evening. There will be pre-concert events that will include: 70’s Best Dance Crew, 70’s Best Costume, and Hula Hoop Contests. The cost of an advanced ticket to the concert and pre-events is $10.00 which is the equivalent to three days of meal donations. Tickets can be purchased on line at www.seniorservicesplus.org or at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers, in Alton. For more information contact Margaret Lanier 465-3298 ext. 146 or e mail her at mlanier@seniorservicesplus.org

Sponsors for this year’s event include: Alton Gaming, Daniel & Henry Insurance, US Foods, Vitas Hospice, Jersey State Bank, Simmons Employee Foundation, Enterprise Rent A Car, Piece Makers Quilting Groups, Crescent Home Health Agency, Meridian Village, Illinois American Water, United Methodist, Village of Godfrey Alberici Constructors, Andy’s Auto Body, Alton Little Theater, Olin, BJC Healthcare, Desherlia Mechanical, Liberty Bank, Robert Sanders Waste Systems, The Rome Group, and private donations. Without our sponsors we would not be able to have this great family friendly event and raise monies for such a vital program, said Margaret Lanier, Community Services Director for SSP.

SSP is a non-profit agency established to help enrich the lives of older adults and has been serving seniors since 1973. For more information about Senior Services Plus call 618/465-3298 or stop by at 2603 N. Rodgers, Alton IL. 62002. All Fees for Service Program revenue go towards supporting SSP Meals On Wheels. SO NO SENIOR GOES HUNGRY !

