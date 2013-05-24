For you guys and gals who like to shake it up on the dance floor - 50’s style, the 2013 Edwardsville Route 66 Festival will kick off this year for the second year in a row with a Sock Hop event. Promising great music, food, drinks and fun, the sock hop will be held on June 6, 2013 at 7 p.m. at the Wildey Theater’s Third-Floor ballroom, located in downtown Edwardsville. Prizes will be awarded to the “best costume” at the sock hop so attendees are encouraged to be creative in their attire and 50’s attitude.

“Last year was the first year we did a kick off event and found that the sock hop theme was well received prompting us to do it again this year,” says Katie Grable, of the City of Edwardsville’s Parks & Recreation Department. “We encourage anyone who shares in our appreciation for American nostalgia to grab a few friends and get their tickets now.”

Tickets for the sock hop are $10 and available by calling Edwardsville Parks & Recreation at (618) 692-7538 or for pick up at the following locations: The Edwardsville Library and the Wildey Theater.

The Route 66 Festival will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 7 in City Park with food, beverages, art vendors, historic tents and the children’s area open for boundless fun. Live music on Friday night will be provided by the popular bands Robert Perry Band and SH-BOOM.

Saturday will be a full day of activities to include the same features as Friday night but also a 10k run, Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride, trolley tours, local talent showcase, washers tournament, car show at Lincoln Middle School parking lot and the classic car cruise. Live music on Saturday will be provided by local bands Exit 12, Fanfare, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops and Mr. Wizard.

Submissions are currently being accepted for the annual Washers Tournament and for both the classic car cruise and classic car show. Applications are available at www.EdwardsvilleRoute66.com.

For more information about the festival, visit www.EdwardsvilleRoute66.com or follow the event on Facebook at Edwardsville Route 66 Festival.

