Macoupin Economic Development Partnership's two-time sold out event, now has tickets available for their June 27, 2013 Annual Dinner Fundraiser. The monies raised goes toward funding the organization, whose actions help to recruit and retain businesses in Macoupin County.

"It's going to be a fun night. This year's fundraiser is Route 66 themed, so don't be a square plan to attend," said MEDP Annual Dinner Chairman and Owner of Main Street Bridal Debbie Zilm. "MEDP has helped so many businesses here in the County, show your support and have a good time doing it."

The MEDP Annual Dinner will be held Thursday, June 27 at the Gillespie Civic Center located at 115 N. Macoupin St. Jack Schultz, CEO of Agracel, an industrial development firm that focuses on developing projects and creating jobs in small rural towns will be the keynote speaker. The 2013 Macoupin Made Leader of the Year will also be announced.

Table sponsorships are $400 for 8 seats or $50 a person. Advance ticket sales only. Space is limited, so reserve your table today. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Shari Albrecht at 217-556-8696.

