ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School announced Friday tickets will be available for its last home game against Columbia High School at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Public School Stadium in Alton.

The Marquette Catholic athletic department said tickets to enter will be available Monday, April 19, 2021, in the athletic office.

"You must have a ticket to enter and pay at the door," the athletic department said.

Tickets are $4 adults - $2 students.

"There are a limited amount of tickets," Marquette said.

