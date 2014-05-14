Advance tickets are available for the first wine and music festival in the quaint, rustic James Bertagnolli Park located in Bunker Hill on Saturday, June 21. The Wine on the Hill Festival is set to highlight Illinois wineries and craft/food vendors amongst a secluded wooded setting with lake

view.

Illinois wineries to be featured include: Fox Creek, Hopewell Winery, Plainview Vineyard and Winery and Springer's Creek. Over 16 vendors will sell a variety of items from beer, and food to wine-inspired crafts and wine-making kits.

Festivities will begin at Noon and end that evening at 8:00 PM. Tickets include parking, entrance, 10 wine tastings and souvenir wine glass. Festivalgoers will be able to purchase wine and beer to enjoy on the park grounds.

Local acoustic bands Jimmy Leg Junction (from 1-3PM) and The Outsiders (from 4-7PM) will set the mood for a fun-filled day. Purchase advance tickets for $20 per person; the price of a ticket is $25 at the door. Email tempusevents@hotmail.com or call 217-371-7192 for tickets, directions and information - or purchase tickets online by visiting Tempus Events on Facebook.

