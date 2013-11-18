Alton Main Street will serve up local flavor at the Taste of Downtown, which will be held on Thursday, November 21st from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Argosy Casino’s Music Hall. Tickets are on sale now at the Alton Visitors’ Center (200 Piasa St.) or at Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge (112 W. 3rd St.). Only 350 tickets will be sold, and the event traditionally sells out so make sure to get yours in advance!

For only $15.00, guests can sample a variety appetizers, entrees and desserts from many of their favorite dining establishments under one roof. Please note that guests must be 21 or older with a valid ID in order to board the Casino. All proceeds from the fundraiser will help Alton Main Street advance the organization’s goals to improve and promote the downtown historic district.

Article continues after sponsor message

Highlights of the menu include: short rib french onion soup with gruyere crostini from Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, Asian pork potstickers and mushroom truffles from Gentelin's on Broadway, tenderloin kabobs and baked spinach from Chez Marilyn, blood orange brownies, sun-dried tomato pasta salad and breadsticks with parmesan basil olive oil from Olive Oil Marketplace, jambalaya and White Chocolate Bread Pudding from Ragin' Cajun Piano Bar, bacon cheddar ale soup and meatball sandwiches from Argosy Casino Captain’s Table Buffet, petit fours, cookies and other sweets from Duke Bakery, Italian meatballs and toasted ravioli with Italian meat sauce from Tony’s Restaurant, white bean chicken chili from Rib City, Gourmet Popcorn (Banana Pudding, Carmel Chocolate-Drizzle, Chicago Style, Buffalo Hot-wings, Garlic Parmesan, Cheddar Cheese) from Heavenly Scent Popcorn, award-winning hot and icey coffee from Bunkhouse Joe, meatball sandwiches with your choice of red sauce or alfredo from Princivalli's Café, and the following confections from the newest downtown retailer, called The Hive: South Bend Fudge, in flavors: chocolate walnut, peanut butter and turtle, a variety of novelty sodas from Excel Bottling Company, including their popular "Ski" brand, pralined almonds and pecans, and a few blends of gourmet popcorn, including "St. Louis Blues" (blueberry & vanilla with chocolate-covered blueberries, "Redbird Special" cherry & vanilla with candied cherries, and "Caramel Apple Pie" (a mix of caramel, green apple and cinnamon) House specialties will also be served by Castelli's Restaurant at 255, Mac's Time Out Lounge, Franco's Restaurant in the Holiday Inn, and The Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus.

Alton Main Street would like to thank Chairperson Nancy Elson, our host Argosy Casino and the following sponsors who have made this event possible: The Telegraph, Riverbender.com, WBGZ Radio, Today’s AdVantage, Alton Memorial Hospital, Dave Mungenast Toyota, Roberts Motors, King Law Firm, Alton Marina, Paul Lauschke & Associates, Scheffel & Co., Scott Credit Union, Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab Engineers, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, Liberty Bank, and American Water.

For more info please visit www.AltonMainStreet.org or call 463-1016.

More like this: