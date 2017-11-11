ALTON - Alton Main Street will serve up local flavor at the Taste of Downtown, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Argosy Casino’s Music Hall. Tickets are on sale now at the Alton Visitors’ Center (200 Piasa St.) or at Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge (112 W. 3rd St.). Tickets are still available, but only 350 will be sold and the event has been known to sell out, so make sure to get yours in advance.

For only $15, guests will sample a variety appetizers, entrees and desserts from many of their favorite dining establishments under one roof. Live entertainment will be provided by Ralph Butler & Gigi Darr. Please note that guests must be 21 or older with a valid ID in order to board the casino. All proceeds from the fundraiser will help Alton Main Street advance the organization’s goals to improve and promote the downtown historic district.

Highlights of the menu include: Pepper tenderloin from Journey at Argosy Casino Alton, vegetable maki sushi and chocolate dipped strawberries from Lewis & Clark Community College Dining Services, “brookie” (brownie/cookie) tartlettes from The Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus, Olive Oil Marketplace’s smoked chili, Perfect 10 will serve BBQ baby back ribs along with select ales from 4204 Main Street Brewing Company, The Loading Dock’s white chicken chili, Old Bakery Beer Company Cuban Sandwich including pulled pork, H&B ham, swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and pickles,

Bunkhouse Joe’s wood-fired organic coffee, artisan roasted in Fieldon, IL., plus their famous Icey Joe, Chez Marilyn’s crab-stuffed mushroom caps, Thai steak and balsamic rice soup garnished with fresh Thai herbs from Gatsby's Grille which will be opening soon in Downtown Alton, Lovett's Snoots Fish & Chicken will serve chicken strips dipped in BBQ sauce or Lovett sauce, Elijah P's will serve spinach artichoke dip with Pita, Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge bacon wrapped dates, and Ragin Cajun Piano Bar’s white chocolate crème brûlée bread pudding.

For more information, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com or to order tickets by phone please call the Alton Visitors’ Center at (618) 465-6676.

