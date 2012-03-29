Tickets are now on sale for the 14th Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast. We take pleasure in inviting you to join with us by attending the Fourteenth Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast sponsored by Christian Business Men’s Committee. This year’s breakfast will be held on Monday, April 30, 2012 at 7:15 a.m., at the Gateway Center in Collinsville, Illinois. Our speaker this year is Professional football player, D.D. Lewis. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1968 to 1981, collecting an impressive 13 NFC Divisional Contests, 9 NFC Championship Games, 5 Super Bowl appearances and 2 World Championships. He will be sharing his memories, as well as the surprising part that God has played in his life.

For your convenience, tickets can be ordered by phone using any major credit card. A table of 8 is only $160.00; individual tickets are $20.00 each. ($1.00 S&H will be added for credit card orders).

To place your order or for more information call 618-463-6850, or write to the address below:

Congressional Prayer Breakfast Headquarters

c/o Answer Midwest, Inc.

307 Henry Street, Suite 207

Alton, IL 62002-6326

www.cbmcstl.com

We hope that you join us on Monday morning April 30, 2012.

