ALTON - The Alton Redbirds expect a large crowd to travel to Collinsville High School on Friday night for the contest between the Redbirds and East Moline.

Alton High School Athletic Director Jeff Alderman said the crowd support against Edwardsville on Friday night was fantastic and was a big lift to the team. He said he expects another strong crowd for the 7 p.m. game Friday.

“I think we will have a big crowd,” he said. “East Moline (United) High School has a long way to go, but I expect a big crowd from us. Our people love basketball and are very supportive of the community. The kids are very important in the eyes of the community. We have a lot of proud basketball families and athletes. The win over Edwardsville was very exciting.”

Below is ticket info from Collinsville High School for Friday night's 4A Boys Basketball Sectional Championship game. For questions, contact the AHS Athletic Office.

All tickets are general admission, no pre-sale of tickets

Tickets on sale at 5:15 PM

3-point contest at 5:30 PM

Game at 7:00 PM

