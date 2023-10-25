WOOD RIVER - Isabella Tiburzi was the dominant force for the Carlinville High girls volleyball team, serving up 12 points and two aces, while collecting five kills as the Cavaliers won over Marquette Catholic 25-16, 25-21 in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 2A regional Tuesday evening at East Alton-Wood River High Memorial Gym.

Tiburzi, a senior, was the dominant player for the Cavaliers, helping the team take early leads in the two sets and not looking back as Carlinville went on to the final on Thursday evening.

To go along with Tiburzi's performance on the night, the Cavies got 11 points and two aces from Karly Tipps, while Makenah Dugan also had a pair of aces, Hannah Gibson and Kallie Kimbro also came up with five kills each, Madeline Murphy had four blocks and Dugan had 19 digs.

Both Lily Covert and Taelor Williams had 10 digs each for the Explorers, while Rose Brangenberg had 10 points and 12 assists, Kendall Meisenheimer and Williams had five kills each, while Meisenheimer also had five blocks.

Carlinville is now 26-10 and faces top seed Staunton, who won over Gillespie in the other semifinal 25-11, 25-12, in Thursday evening's final, which starts at 6 p.m. The winner goes on to the Greenville sectional and faces the Nashville regional winner, either Breese Mater Dei Catholic or Columbia, in the semifinals on Monday at 7 p.m. The Explorers conclude their season at 16-18.

