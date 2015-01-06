Mackenzie Thurston came alive for one of her better games of the season Monday night in a girls basketball matchup at Greenfield, leading Jersey to a 68-19 victory.

Thurston scored 17 points to top all scorers in the game. Bethany Muenstermann added 12 points and Ashleigh Trochuk had 10 points.

Kassidy Walters contributed six points for Greenfield.