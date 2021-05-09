FRIDAY, MAY 7 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 20-25-25, BELLEVILLE EAST 25-23-19: Marquette rallied after dropping the opening set in going on to win a close match over East at Marquette Family Arena.

Jake Roth served up six points for the Explorers to go along with 15 kills and two blocks, Justin Atkinson had nine points and 16 assists, Brody Hendricks served up six points to go with two blocks and Raymond McFadden had three blocks.

Marquette is now 5-2 on the year, while the Lancers fall to 6-2.

BASEBALL

CARLINVILLE 21, CARROLLTON 3: Carlinville's Kyle Bloome had a big day at the plate, driving in six runs as the Cavaliers scored six runs in the second and eight more in the third to win at Carrollton's park.

Bloome had two hits to go with his six RBIs, while Ayden Tiburzi had three hits and a RBI, Henry Kula had two hits and drove in two runs, Lonny Rosentreter had a pair of hits and a RBI, Carson Wiser drove in two runs and both Ryenn Hart and Evan Bethard also had RBIs.

Kyle Lenord and Gus Coonrod had the only hits for the Hawks, while Coonrod drove in two runs and Brady Cox also had a RBI.

Hart struck out seven for Carlinville, while Jackson Cotner had the only strikeout for Carrollton.

The Cavvies go to 4-1 on the year, while the Hawks are 1-3.

GRANITE CITY 7, WATERLOO 3: A four run fourth inning was the difference as Granite won on the road at Waterloo.

Alec Bonvicino led the Warriors with three hits and four RBIs, while Mason McMurray and Alex Wright drove home a run each.

Bonvicino struck out five on the mound to get the win.

Granite is now 8-5, while the Bulldogs drop to 4-11.

FREEBURG 8, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5: Freeburg came from behind to score three times in the fifth in going on to the win at Gordon Moore Park.

Matt Lehr had two hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while Braden Coles, Nolan Rea and Owen Williams also drove in runs on the day.

Rea threw a complete game, striking out five.

The Midgets are now 13-2, while Marquette drops to 1-10.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 17, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: CM scored five in the first, then eight more in the second in going on to a win over EAWR at GCS Ballpark, the home of the Frontier League's Gateway Grizzlies.

Miguel Gonzalez and Brendon Smith both had three hits and three RBIs for the Eagles, while Ian Heflin had two hits and drove in three runs, Nick Williams had two hits and two RBIs, Braden Arview drove in a pair of runs, and three other players each had a RBI.

Tyler Robinson had the Oilers' only hit, while Kenny Beachum fanned four batters on the mound. Andrew Wieneke struck out six for CM, while Carter Hall fanned two.

The Eagles are now 8-3, while EAWR falls to 0-7.

GIRLS SOCCER

TRIAD 7, ALTON 1: Carson Bohnenstiehl and Laney Harshany both had braces (two goals), while Kinley Lippert, Gabbie Wood and Breanna Zurek all scored in Triad's win at Public School Stadium in the Metro Cup showcase.

Avery Bohnenstiehl had three assists for the Knights, while Carson Bohnenstiehl, Harshany, Savannah Stauffer and Zurek also had assists.

Emily Baker scored her second goal of the season, assisted by Grace Carter, for the Redbirds only score.

Peyton Baker had 14 saves in goal for Alton, while Kendall Chigas stopped one shot for Triad, and Reagan Chigas had no saves.

The Knights are now 9-0-1, while the Redbirds go to 2-6-0.

SOFTBALL

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 3, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Mater Dei scored twice in the fourth and once in the sixth in going on to defeat visiting Edwardsville.

Jayna Connoyer, Avery Hamilton, Tayler Hope, Sydney Lawrence and Ryleigh Owens had the hits on the day for the Tigers, while Hamilton struck out four in the circle and Brooke Tolle fanned three.

The Knights are now 4-2, while Edwardsville drops to 9-2.

JERSEY 16, LITCHFIELD 0: Jersey scored all of its runs in the first three innings in going on to the win over Litchfield at home.

Shelby Koenig and Leah Link both drove in four runs each for the Panthers, while Ashlyn Brown and Bria Tuttle had two RBIs each and both Michelle Maag and Grace Myers both had RBIs.

Brown threw a four-inning no hitter, striking out five.

Jersey is now 5-4 on the year.

COLLINSVILLE 12-8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2-1: Collinsville scored in all five innings of the first game, then scored seven times in the first two innings of the nightcap in sweeping a doubleheader at home over CM

Brianna Wellen had a huge day at the plate for the Kahoks in the opener, with three hits, including a homer, and seven RBIs, while Riley Simpson had two hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs and Amber Gassmann also drove in a run.

Caleigh Reynolds had four strikeouts in the circle for Collinsville.

In the second game, Riley Doyle had three hits and three RBIs for the Kahoks, while Brylee Anderton and Gassmann both drove home two runs, and Wellen had a single RBI.

Both Reynolds and Kandra Butcher had four strikeouts each in the nightcap for Collinsville.

The Kahoks improve to 7-6, while the Eagles are now 0-12.

ALTON 6, BELLEVILLE WEST 4: Alton rallied from 4-0 down to score six times in the seventh and take the win at West.

Lynna Fisher had two hits and drove in two runs in the seventh inning rally for the Redbirds, while Alyson Haegele had two hits and a RBI and Audrey Evola, Darcie Flanigan and Alissa Sauls also had RBIs.

Haegele went all the way in the circle, striking out five.

Alton is now 6-4. while the Maroons fall to 6-7.

STAUNTON-MT. OLIVE 10, PAWNEE 4: A four run first started Staunton-Mt. Olive off on the right foot, then the Bulldogs score twice in both the fourth and fifth to defeat Pawnee at home.

Whitney Weller had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Staunton, while Savannah Billings also had two hits and drove home two and Koral Keehner had two hits and a RBI.

Tori Kierbach struck out five in the circle for Staunton, while Billings fanned four.

The Bulldogs are now 6-3 for the year.

CARROLLTON 15, BRUSSELS 0: Hannah Rhoades and Ava Uhles shared a four inning no-hitter for Carrolton, scoring 10 runs in the second in the win at Brussels.

Uhles also had two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs, while Rhoades had three hits and drove in a run, Paige Henson had two RBIs and three different players had single RBIs.

Rhoades struck out five and Uhles fanned three in the circle for the Hawks.

Carrollton is now 4-4 on the year.

THURSDAY, MAY 6 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

CARLINVILLE 4, STAUNTON 3: A three run fifth inning wasn't enough for Staunton, as Carlinville held off the Bulldogs to get the South Central Conference win at Staunton.

Liam Tieman and Evan Bethard drove home two runs each for the Cavaliers, while five other players had RBIs. Sam Best had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Zack Ury and Kyle Favre also drove in runs.

Kolton Costello had nine strikeouts for Carlinville, while Ayden Tiburzi fanned three. Evyn Troeckler struck out three for Staunton.

The Cavvies are now 3-1, while the Bulldogs fall to 4-3.

CARLYLE 17, VALMEYER 14: Valmeyer scored eight runs in the fifth, while Carlyle did the same in the sixth as the Indians went on to win a high-scoring affair at Valmeyer's park.

Jacob Rowold had three hits and a RBI for the Pirates, while Jacob Kempfer had two hits and drove in three and Clay Juelfs, Evan Rowe-Brown and Henry Weber all had two RBIs.

Kempfer also struck out two while on the mound.

Carlyle is now 1-5, while Valmeyer goes to 4-5.

TRIAD 6, BREESE CENTRAL 4: Triad scored three runs in both the first and second innings and never looked back in going on to a home win over Central.

Connor Bain and Alex Peetz both had three hits and a RBI for the Knights, while Drew Watts drove in a pair of runs, and Jake Radosevich also drove in a run.

Caleb Durbin struck out four to get the win for Triad.

The Knights improve to 10-5, while the Cougars are now 6-4.

FREEBURG 16, ALTON 1: A nine run second inning was the highlight for Freeburg as they defeated Alton at Freeburg's park.

Quentin Renfrow had a hit and the Redbirds' only RBI, while Zack Baze and Owen Macias also had hits.

Ian Barnard struck out one batter for Alton on the mound.

The Midgets are now 12-2, while the Redbirds go to 7-6.

CARROLLTON 6, HARDIN CALHOUN 5: Both teams scored twice in the seventh inning, but it was Carrollton who came out on top at Calhoun's park.

Jackson Cotner had a hit and RBI for the Hawks, while Willie Gilmore also had a RBI.

D.J. Lorton had three hits for the Warriors, while Cade Sievers had two hits and drove in three and Colby Clark had two hits and a RBI.

Brady Cox had five strikeouts for Carrollton, while Luke Wickenhauser fanned nine and Grant Gilman struck out three for Calhoun.

The Hawks are now 1-2, while the Warriors fall to 1-3.

ROXANA 11, HILLSBORO 3: Roxana scored eight runs in the fifth to break a tie and go on to a South Central Conference win at Roxana City Park.

Connor House had three hits and a RBI for the Shells, while both Gavin Huffman and Braeden Wells had two hits and drove home a run and Ty Renaud drove in a pair.

Huffman struck out 12 on the mound for Roxana.

The Shells are now 6-3, while the Hilltoppers go to 0-3.

MT. OLIVE 13, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 8: Mt. Olive scored four times in both the fourth and seventh innings to get the win at Norris Dorsey Field.

Seth Slayden had three hits and had three RBIs for the Oilers, with Gary Shemonia also having three hits, Kenny Beachum had two hits and Lucas Moore drove in a run.

Tyler Robinson struck out four on the mound for EAWR, while Slayden fanned two.

The Oilers are now 1-9 for the year.

BELLEVILLE EAST 8, GRANITE CITY 4: A five run sixth clinched the game for East over Granite at East's ballpark.

Mason McMurray had two hits for the Warriors, while Alec Bonvicino, Brennan Cochran, Mason Roehr and Alex Wright all had RBIs.

Wright fanned five batters on the mound for Granite.

The Lancers improve to 9-5, while the Warriors slip to 7-5.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 4: McGivney scored once in the fourth, twice in the fifth and four more in the sixth to defeat Metro-East in a Prairie State Conference game at Griffins Field.

Erik Brokemeier had a grand slam homer for the Knights, part of a two hit, four RBI day, while Luke Neath, Logan Johnson and Justin Wright also had hits.

Jackson Rodgers had a hit and two RBIs for the Griffins, while Matthew Gierer and Luke Deakos also drove home a run each.

Drew Sowerwine struck out six for McGivney, while Clayton Hopfinger fanned three. Brokemeier struck out five for Metro-East.

The Griffins are now 11-3, while the Knights go to 2-4.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5, VANDALIA 0: Southwestern scored in four of the seven innings to get the shutout win at Vandalia.

Charlie Darr had a hit and the only RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Gavin Day, Brady Salzman, Noah Kelly and Quinten Strohbeck also had hits.

Colin LeMarr struck out five for Southwestern.

The Birds are now 2-9, while the Vandals slip to 2-5.

In another game, Jersey scored seven times in the fifth en route to a 15-5 win over Waterloo Gibault Catholic.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 12-9: Edwardsville had little trouble in going on to the win over Althoff in a match played at Lincoln Middle School's gym after Lucco-Jackson Gym was unavailable, due to a scheduling conflict.

Miles Bell had four blocks for the Tigers, John Kreke served up 13 points and two aces to go with five digs and two blocks, Kaden Chiapelli had eight kills and eight digs, Evan Reid had eight points, two aces and six kills and Preston Weaver had 19 assists.

The Tigers go to 5-0, while the Crusaders are now 1-2.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25-25, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 20-27-15: Marquette won its first-ever meeting with McGivney in a three-set win at McGivney's gym.

Jake Roth had 15 kills and 23 digs for the Explorers, while Justin Atkinson served up eight points, Davin Thompson had four points, seven kills and 15 digs and Will Schwartz had four points and 14 digs.

Marquette is now 4-2, while the Griffins drop to 0-4.

GIRLS SOCCER

CARLINVILLE 2, LITCHFIELD 1 (After Extra Time): Andi Paul and Lexy West scored for Carlinville in their extra time win over Litchfield in the South Central Conference.

Olivia Mitchell scored for the Purple Panthers, while Izzy Ray had the assist on the Litchfield strike.

Mititlda Mitchell made six saves in goal for the Cavaliers, while Becky Painter stopped four shots for Litchfield.



Carlinville is now 2-3-0.

In another game, Staunton won at Greenville 3-0.

SOFTBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 23, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8: Metro-East scored eight times in both the second and third innings to win the Prairie State Conference game at the Knights' park.

Sarah Huber and Emilie Quandt both had three hits and four RBIs for Metro-East, with Grace Hopp getting a pair of hits and driving in four runs, Brittney Mihalich had two hits and two RBIs, Theresa Schumacher and Emma Lorenz both had two hits and a RBI, Macy Ranbarger drove in a pair of runs and both Sophia Ball and Emily Thoelke also drove home runs.

Huber struck out 10 batters in the circle.

The Knights are now 2-3, while the Griffins are 0-2.

STAUNTON-MT. OLIVE 4, CARLINVILLE 0: Staunton-Mt. Olive scored three in the second and once more in the fifth to gain the SCC win at home over Carlinville.

Taylor Nolan had a hit and RBI for the Bulldogs, with Kylie Lucykow also driving in a run and Savannah Billings and Koral Keehner also getting hits.

Morgan Broaddus and Alexis Norwood had the only hits for the Cavaliers, who got two strikeouts from Catie Sims in the circle, while Tori Kierbach fanned six for Staunton.

The Bulldogs are now 5-3, while Carlinville drops to 0-5.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 11, VANDALIA 0: Southwestern scored six times in the first and five more times in the fifth to take a SCC win at Vandalia.

Josie Bouillon had two hits and two RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Maddy Seymour had a grand slam and Bri Roloff, Abby McDonald and Sydney Baumgartner all had two hits and a RBI.

Hannah Nixon had four strikeouts on the day.

Southwestern is now 9-3 on the year.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Marquette scored three times in the first and seven more in the third to go on to the win over EAWR at Gordon Moore Park.

Hayley Porter had two hits for the Explorers, while Sydney Ehrman had a hit and drove in a pair of runs and both Carli Fostering and Abby Sullivan had RBIs.

Media Fry had the only hit for the Oilers and also struck out six in the circle, while Lauren Leviathan fanned 14 for Marquette.

The Explorers are now 11-4, while EAWR drops to 1-5.

ALTON 2, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Single runs in the second and fourth were enough to help Alton win at home over East.

Lanny Fisher and Emily Tiger had the only hits and RBIs for the Redbirds, both home runs, while Alyson Haggle fanned six in the circle while giving up a run and scattered seven hits.

Alton goes to 5-4, while the Lancers fall to 10-8.

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

CARLINVILLE BOYS, SOUTHWESTERN GIRLS WIN TRIANGULAR MEET AT SOUTHWESTERN: The Carlinville boys track team won a triangular meet at Southwestern on Thursday, while the Piasa Birds' girls team won their meet.

The Cavaliers won the boys meet with 92 points, while Carrolton was second at 45 points and Southwester had 37 points. On the girls side, the Birds had 68 points, with the Hawks coming in second at 60 and the Cavaliers had 15 points.

Carlinville's winners in the boys meet were Roberts in the pole vault at 13 feet, six inches, Robinson in the shot put at 44 feet, seven-and-a-half inches, Gibble in the long jump, going 16 feet, eight inches, the 4x800 meter relay team with a time of 10:42.45, the 4x100 team at 47.02 seconds, Goby in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:38, Patton won the 100 meters at 11.31 and the 200 at 24 seconds, Meyer the 800 meters at 2:17.40, Painter the 400 meters at 1:04.70, Dunn the 1,600 with at time of 5:16 and 4x400 relay team, coming in at 4:15.

The Carrollton winners were Gilmore in the discus throw, tossing 122 feet, 10 inches, Arnette in the triple jump, going 29 feet, six inches and Angel in the 110-meters hurdles with a time of 18.20 seconds.

The Southwestern winners were Gage, taking the high hump at five feet, two inches, the 4x200 meter with a time of 1:46.5 and S. Robinson in the 300 meter hurdles at 49.4 seconds.

In the girls meet, the Birds had winners in the pole vault, with Lowis going over at eight feet, six inches, along with the long jump, going at 13 feet, five inches, Durham in the high jump, leaping four feet, eight inches, Bachman took the triple jump at 27 feet, two inches, along with the 400 at 1:14.7, Greenwell in the 300 meter hurdles at 1:25.2 and the 4x400 meter relay team, who had a time of 5:46.

Kangas was a double winner for the Hawks, taking the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 8.5 inches, and the discus with a toss of 116 feet, McAdams was also a double winner, coming in the 100 meter hurdles, with a time of 19 seconds flat and in the 800 meters, coming in at 2:52, Jones won the 100 meters at 13.18 seconds, the 4x200 meter relay team at 2:0 and Schnelten in the 200 at 29.1 seconds.

Carlinville's only winner in the meet was Gibbel in the 1,600 meters, coming in at 6:45.

