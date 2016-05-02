SOFTBALL

Edwardsville and Marquette Catholic each played a doubleheader in Edwardsville Friday with Quincy Notre Dame and Peoria Notre Dame. The Tigers met QND and Explorers took on PND in the opening games, then traded opponents for the nightcaps.

Here's a look at how all four games unfolded:

EDWARDSVILLE 7, QND 0: Jordan Garella held the Raiders to three hits as the Tigers ran out 7-0 winners in the opener; she struck out one in going the distance for the win.

Rachel Anderson went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored for EHS; Jordan Corby was 1-for-2 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored. Anna Burke was 1-for-4 with a triple and RBI, Garella 2-for-3 with a RBI, Sarah Hangsleben 2-for-4, Allison Loehr 1-for-2, Emma Lewis 1-for-3 with a run scored, Jennifer Kocevar 1-for-1 and Kay Swanson, Jordyn Henricks and Lauren Taplin each had runs scored.

Kendra Gengenbacher, Emily Kite and Bailee Kindhart had hits for QND.

PND 13, MARQUETTE 0 (4.5 INNINGS): A 12-run bottom of the fourth broke the game wide open as the Irish took the win.

Grace Frost doubled for the Explorers as one of her two hits, while Emma Taylor had the other Marquette hit.

Tess Eberlin took the loss, going four innings and giving up seven earned runs on 14 hits while striking out four.

EDWARDSVILLE 5, PND 4: Jennifer Kocevar had to put out a fifth-inning fire with the Irish having come back from 5-2 down to pull to 5-4, but she induced a grounder to second with the bases loaded to end the inning and retired all seven PND batters she faced in order to preserve the win.

Kocevar came on in relief of Jordyn Henricks, who got the win; Kocevar was credited with the save. Henricks threw 4.2 innings and conceded three earned runs on six hits while dismissing seven by strikeout; Kocevar fanned one in her 2.1 innings in the circle.

Rachel Anderson was 2-for-4 for the Tigers with a RBI and two runs scored; Hayli Green went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Allison Loehr 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Jordan Corby 1-for-4 with a double, Sarah Hangsleben 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Anna Burke 1-for-3 with a RBI, Emma Lewis 1-for-3 and Taryn Brown 1-for-1.

The wins put the Tigers at 18-3 on the year; they visit Belleville West for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday Southwestern Conference clash.

QND 10, MARQUETTE 0 (5 INNINGS): The Explorers dropped a 10-0, five-inning decision to the Raiders, but also lost pitcher Tess Eberlin for the year after she was struck on her pitching arm with a line drive. Eberlin suffered a torn ligament in her hand and arm in the opening inning.

Eberlin went a third of an inning, giving up an earned run and hit before having to come out of the game; Cayli Shinstock took over, going the rest of the way and giving up nine earned runs on 11 hits.

Ashley Wensing no-hit the Explorers, striking out five.

ALTON INVITATIONAL RAINED OUT: Heavy rains Friday night into Saturday morning forced the Alton Invitational softball tournament set for Saturday to be called off.

The Redbirds, Jersey, Granite City and Brussels were set to take part in the event.

BASEBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3, ROXANA 1: Piasa Southwestern took the lead in the bottom of the third and scored again in the fifth to take a 3-1 South Central Conference win over Roxana in Brighton Friday afternoon.

The Shells fell to 6-1 in the SCC, holding on to a half-game lead on the Birds and Staunton, both tied at 5-1; Roxana finishes the league season at Staunton Wednesday and at home against Vandalia Thursday; they fell to 10-15 overall. Southwestern improved to 16-7 overall after an 0-5 start to the season; the Piasa Birds finish the league schedule with games against Gillespie, Greenville and Vandalia.

Brock Seymour got the win for Southwestern, fanning 12 while conceding a run on five hits; Tanner Davis took the loss for Roxana, giving up an earned run on six hits while striking out five. Collin Baumgartner had two hits and two RBIs for the Birds.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

O'FALLON 7, ALTON 0: Bradley Harrison had eight strikeouts as O'Fallon blanked Alton 7-0 in a Southwestern Conference game at Redbird Field in Godfrey Thursday.

Harrison gave up four hits to the Redbirds as the Panthers went to 20-3 overall, 7-1 in the SWC; Alton fell to 15-7 overall, 5-3 in the league.

Seth Boschert, Devin Colley, Steven Nguyen and Mike Hampton had hits for the Redbirds; Jacob St. Peters took the loss for Alton.

EDWARDSVILLE 7, COLLINSVILLE 2: Edwardsville spotted Collinsville a 2-0 lead through the first inning, then scored twice each in the third, fifth and sixth innings to take a 7-2 Southwestern Conference win over the Kahoks at Collinsville's Arthur Fletcher Field Thursday.

The Tigers went to 18-4 overall, 8-2 in the SWC; the Kahoks fell to 11-11 overall, 3-5 in the league.

Kade Burns was 2-for-5 for the Tigers with a home run, double and a RBI, with Trey Riley going 3-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs, Cole Cimarolli 1-for-4 with a double, Collin Clayton 1-for-3 with a double and RBI, Andrew Yancik 2-for-3 with a RBI and Joe Wallace 1-for-4.

Tyler Hosto got the win, going 5.1 innings and giving up two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts; Andrew Yancik threw the other 1.2 innings, striking out one.

GRANITE CITY 11, EAST ST. LOUIS 2: A four-run third inning broke a 2-2 tie and sent Granite City to an 11-2 Southwestern Conference win Thursday over East St. Louis at East St. Louis.

Collin Barrett led the Warriors with a 2-for-3 day with a RBI and two runs scored; Gabe Jarman was 1-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Brandon Merz was 1-for-3 with a run scored, Jordan James had two runs scored and Austin Bonvicino, Tyler Wheatley, Clay Caldwell, Sam Watson and B.J. Niesporek each had a run scored.

Trent Jones went four innings for the win, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out eight; Jamie Roustio had four strikeouts in two innings pitched and Cory Slinkard fanned one in his only inning.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1, BUNKER HILL 0: Brady McAfee’s RBI double in the fourth brought home Liam Maher with the only run of the game as Marquette Catholic defeated Bunker Hill 1-0 in a Prairie State Conference game.

McAfee and Maher each had two hits for the 9-11 Explorers; each had a double.

Jacob File got the complete-game win, giving up just two hits while fanning three.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 15, WATERLOO GIBAULT 2 (4.5 INNINGS): Civic Memorial scored six times in the third and nine more times in the fourth to short-game Waterloo Gibault 15-2 Thursday at Bethalto Sports Complex.

Brandon Carpenter and Spencer Powell each had two hits for the Eagles (16-10-1); Carpenter, Brandon Hampton, Corey Price and Derek Walker all had two RBIs each.

Price went the distance in getting the win for CM.

ROXANA 7, NORTH MAC 1: Chance Foss homered to go with three RBIs as Roxana defeated North Mac 7-1 Thursday.

Logan Presley and Blake Vandiver each had two hits for the 10-14 Shells.

Presley struck out eight in getting the complete-game win.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6, CARLINVILLE 2: Collin Baumgartner threw four innings with nine strikeouts as Piasa Southwestern went to 15-7 after a 0-5 start with a 6-2 South Central Conference win over Carlinville on the road Thursday.

Brennan Bazell and Jacob Ritzhaupt had two RBIs each for the Piasa Birds. Scott Kasting threw the other three innings for Southwestern, fanning six Cavaliers.

Article continues after sponsor message

CARROLLTON 12, HARDIN-CALHOUN 2 (6 INNINGS): Carrollton broke loose after grabbing a 5-0 lead with two more in the fifth and five in the sixth to short-game Hardin-Calhoun 12-2 in Hardin ThursdaY.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 7, COLLINSVILLE 0: Edwardsville broke a scoreless tie with a run in the fourth, then scored six times in the fifth on their way to a 7-0 Southwestern Conference win over Collinsville in Edwardsville Thursday.

Jordan Garella managed to get out of a top-of-the-fourth jam to keep the game scoreless before Rachel Anderson doubled in the fourth and came home on a Sarah Hangsleben RBI triple to grab the lead; Hayli Green’s RBI double ignited the Tigers’ six-run fifth to put the game away.

Hangsleben was 3-for-3 with a double, triple, two RBIs and a run scored for EHS (16-3 overall, 8-0 SWC), with Green 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored; Anderson 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored; Allison Loehr, Emma Lewis and Jordan Garella each had hits, with Loehr adding a RBI; Anna Burke a RBI; and Taryn Brown and Lauren Taplin each scoring a run.

Garella went the distance for the win, giving up three runs while striking out two.

O’FALLON 2, ALTON 1: Alton fell two games behind Edwardsville in the Southwestern Conference race as the Redbirds dropped a 2-1 decision to O’Fallon on the road Thursday.

Savannah Fisher and Bronte Fencel had the only hits of the day for the Redbirds (14-4 overall, 6-2 SWC); Tami Wong had a RBI for Alton.

Brittany Roady took the loss, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out five.

GILLESPIE 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Addison Bryant tossed a five-inning perfect game as Gillespie defeated East Alton-Wood River 11-0 in 4.5 innings in Gillespie Thursday.

Bryant had nine strikeouts as the Miners went to 22-3; the Oilers fell to 10-14.

Rebecca Null took the loss for the Oilers, conceding 10 earned runs on 13 hits while striking out one.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 10, CARROLLTON 0 (5 INNINGS): Grace Baalman fired a five-inning one-hitter as the Warriors defeated Carrollton 10-0 Thursday.

Baalman fanned 15 Hawks in getting the win. Abby Baalman was 2-for-3 and Emily Baalman (a three-run homer) and Macy Margherio (a solo shot) each homered for Calhoun.

TRIAD 5, JERSEY 4: Triad scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as the Knights knocked off Jersey 5-4 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Troy Thursday.

The Panthers took a 2-0 lead early in the first and scored single runs in the fourth and sixth; the Knights scored twice in the fourth and fifth before winning it in the seventh.

Bethany Muenstermann was 2-for-4 with a double for the Panthers, with Libby Muenstermann going 2-for-4 and Caitlyn Connell going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Bethany Muenstermann took the loss for Jersey, giving up nine hits while fanning one.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 5, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: Roxana got to a 3-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat Piasa Southwestern 5-2 in a South Central Conference match in Piasa Thursday.

The Shells went to 8-4-2 overall, 3-3 in the SCC. Emma Lucas goaled twice for Roxana, with other Shell goals going to Alyssa Copeland, Abby Kurth and Ryleigh Baker.

CARLINVILLE 4, JERSEY 1: Hailea Tepen scored in the 52nd minute for Jersey as the Panthers dropped a 4-1 non-conference decision to the Cavaliers in Jerseyville Thursday.

Four different players scored for the Cavaliers in the win, outshooting the Panthers 28-1.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Three first-half goals paced Marquette Catholic to a 7-0 win over Metro East Lutheran in a Prairie State Conference match Thursday.

The Explorers improved to 8-6-3 on the year; the Knights went to 0-10 on the season with the loss.

BOYS TENNIS

ALTON 8, GRANITE CITY 1: Alton dropped only the third doubles flight as the Redbirds defeated Granite City 8-1 in a Southwestern Conference match Thursday.

Singles winners for AHS were Silas Chapman, Jeff Durr, Adam Kane, Walker Moan, Sam Kane and Brad Higdon; doubles winners were Chapman/Moan and the Kanes.

The Redbirds went to 14-6 overall, 3-2 in the league.

EDWARDSVILLE 8, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Edwardsville remained unbeaten in the Southwestern Conference with an 8-1 win over Belleville East Thursday.

Tiger singles winners included Zack Trimpe, Alex Gray, Erik Weller, Luke Motley and Carson Ware; the doubles teams of Trimple/Gray, Weller/Ware and Logan Purcell/Ben Bequette swept their flights.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 25-25, EDWARDSVILLE 18-23: Edwardsville dropped its second match in its last three outings as the Tigers fell to Belleville East 25-18, 25-23 in a Southwestern Conference clash at Lucco-Jackson Gym Thursday.

The Tigers fell to 11-10 overall, 4-4 in the SWC.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 17, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (5 INNINGS): An eight-run second inning fueled Edwardsville to a 17-0, five-inning Southwestern Conference win over East St. Louis on the road Friday; the game was a makeup from a contest originally scheduled for Tuesday that was prevented by heavy rains.

Cole Cimarolli, Tyler Stamer, Reid Hendrickson and Nathan French each had two hits for the Tigers (19-4 overall, 7-1 SWC); Cimarolli, Stamer and Hendrickson each had two doubles, with Stamer and Cimarolli each driving in four runs and French three runs.

Jordan Yenne went three innings for the win, striking out seven; Kent Roberts threw an inning, giving up a hit and fanning three.

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 5-8, GRANITE CITY 0-7 (SECOND GAME 8 INNINGS): Granite City was swept 5-0 and 8-7 in eight innings in a road doubleheader at Chatham Glenwood Friday.

The Titans scored in the eighth inning of the nightcap to take the win after blanking the Warriors in the opener.

Sam Watson and Ryan Houston each had hits in the opener for the Warriors; Watson took the loss for Granite, not giving up an earned run by allowing two hits and striking out four; Jamie Roustio conceded two earned runs on four hits while dismissing none on strikeout.

The Warriors rallied to take a 7-4 lead in the nightcap, but a three-run sixth tied the game and enabled the Titans to score the winning run in the eighth.

Austin Bonvicinio was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored for the Warriors; Collin Barrett was 1-for-4 with a run scored, Gabe Jarman 1-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, B.J. Nesporek 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Matt Woods 1-for-4, Jordan James 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Cade Bartling 1-for-3 with two runs scored.

Tyler Wheatley went 5.1 innings in taking the loss, giving up four hits and no earned runs with two strikeouts; Andy Hailey went two innings and giving up three earned runs on five hits while fanning two.

CARLYLE 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Carlyle scored twice in the third and once each in the fourth and fifth to defeat East Alton-Wood River 4-0 in a non-conference game Friday.

The Oilers fell to 10-15 on the year.

More like this: