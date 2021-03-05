Thursday Sports Scoreboard
BOYS BASKETBALL
Carrollton 70, Brussels 48
Steeleville 55, Valmeyer 43
East Alton-Wood River 79, Mulberry Grove 49
Mt. Olive 58, Father McGivney Catholic 50
Mascoutah 59, Triad 49
Belleville East 58, O'Fallon 33
Jersey 53, Waterloo 48
Belleville West 66, Alton 30
Edwardsville 55, East St. Louis 43
Highland 47, Civic Memorial 33
Metro-East Lutheran 62, Bunker Hill 37
Collinsville 49, Granite City 20
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Metro-East Lutheran 18, Maryville Christian 17
Valmeyer 43, Steeleville 32
Father McGivney Catholic 41, Marquette Catholic 40
Triad 69, Mascoutah 39
Edwardsville 60, East St. Louis 30
Jersey 60, Waterloo 40
O'Fallon 69, Belleville East 35
Civic Memorial 42, Highland 37
Collinsville 52, Granite City 32
Belleville West 60, Alton 30
White Hall North Greene 49, Concord Triopia 24
MVCHA HOCKEY
Edwardsville East 12, Freeburg/Waterloo 0
