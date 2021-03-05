BOYS BASKETBALL

Carrollton 70, Brussels 48

Steeleville 55, Valmeyer 43

East Alton-Wood River 79, Mulberry Grove 49

Mt. Olive 58, Father McGivney Catholic 50

Mascoutah 59, Triad 49

Belleville East 58, O'Fallon 33

Jersey 53, Waterloo 48

Belleville West 66, Alton 30

Edwardsville 55, East St. Louis 43

Highland 47, Civic Memorial 33

Metro-East Lutheran 62, Bunker Hill 37

Collinsville 49, Granite City 20

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Metro-East Lutheran 18, Maryville Christian 17

Valmeyer 43, Steeleville 32

Father McGivney Catholic 41, Marquette Catholic 40

Triad 69, Mascoutah 39

Edwardsville 60, East St. Louis 30

Jersey 60, Waterloo 40

O'Fallon 69, Belleville East 35

Civic Memorial 42, Highland 37

Collinsville 52, Granite City 32

Belleville West 60, Alton 30

White Hall North Greene 49, Concord Triopia 24

MVCHA HOCKEY

Edwardsville East 12, Freeburg/Waterloo 0

