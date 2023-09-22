THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS TENNIS

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

EDWARDSVILLE 7, HIGHLAND 2

Edwardsville won four of the six singles matches and all three doubles matches in winning the dual meet at Highland.

In singles, Katie Woods won 6-0, 6-3, Gabi Hill won her match 6-3, 6-3, Alyssa Wise won 6-1, 6-0 and Sophie Byron took a 6-1, 6-0 win in her match.

In doubles, Wise and Byron took an 8-2 win, while Woods and Hill won 8-1 and Veda Kommineni and Julia Harriss won their match 8-3.

BOYS SOCCER

The game between Alton and Edwardsville, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed when storms and lightning passed through the area early Thursday evening. No make-up date for the game has been announced.

In games that were played on Thursday:

TRENTON WESCLIN 9, VALMEYER 1

Travis Perez had a double brace (four goals), while both Everardo Diaz and Owen Szpila both had braces (two goals each) and Hayden Renth also scored in Wesclin's win over visiting Valmeyer.

Diaz and Szpila both had two assists each, while Jacob Klein and Perez also had assists for the Warriors. Jeremy Crossin, assisted by Angelo Kampourakis, had the lone goal for the Pirates.

Elliott Schlesinger had four saves in goal for Wesclin, while Jake Coats had no saves for Valmeyer.

The Warriors are now 2-9-0, while the Pirates go to 0-9-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 5, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1

Spencer Martin, Nate McLaughlin, Aaron Broadwater, Mason Holmes, and Chris Marchetti all scored at McGivney took a big win over Marquette at Bouse Road.

Martin, Ethan Endress, Will Rakers, and Holmes all assisted for the Griffins, while Patrick Gierer made four saves in goal.

McGivney is now 6-7-1, while the Explorers drop to 9-2-1.

In other games played on Thursday, Breese Central won over East Alton-Wood River 8-0, Mascoutah won at Jersey 8-1, Maryville Christian won at Metro-East Lutheran 6-0, Triad won the latest chapter of the Northeast Madison County Derby over Highland 8-0, and Collinsville led Belleville West 2-0 when the match was abandoned after 30 minutes, due to lightning, with no decision rendered as of yet whether the match would be resumed or not.

Article continues after sponsor message

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CARLINVILLE 25-25, GREENVILLE 19-10

Carlinville won both sets, having little trouble in the second set, in winning the South Central Conference match against Greenville at the Carlinville Big House.

Ella Clevenger had a kill for the Cavaliers, while Hannah Gibson had five kills and two blocks, Kallie Kimbro had three kills, Jordyn Loveless served up nine points and three aces to go along with three kills, Maddie Murphy had a kill and two blocks, Chloe Pope served up eight points and four aces, Addie Ruyle had six points, two aces and two assists, Isabella Tiburzi had four points, two aces, six kills, a block and 10 assists, Karly Tipps had an assist and Braley Wiser came up with five points, two aces and two assists.

Carlinville is now 9-5, while the Comets slip to 4-13.

FATHER MCGIVNEY 23-25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-13-22

The Griffins came back from a set down to earn an important conference win.

Statistical leaders for Marquette were Arista Bunn with eight assists, nine digs, and four service points. Lily Covert had 13 service receives, 14 digs, and five service points.

Marquette falls to 8-10 on the season while McGivney improves to 13-5.

In other results from Thursday, Belleville East won over Collinsville 25-14, 25-23, O'Fallon defeated Alton 25-10, 25-13, Highland won at Waterloo 19-25, 25-20, 25-23, Belleville Althoff Catholic defeated Maryville Christian 25-12, 25-12, Mascoutah won over visiting Civic Memorial 25-11, 25-11, Gillespie got past Piasa Southwestern 26-24, 25-23 and Breese Central topped East Alton-Wood River 25-4, 25-9.

BOYS GOLF

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 167, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 173, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 174

Riley Knobeloch shot a 3-over-par 39 for nine holes as McGivney finished third in a triangular meet with Marquette and Gibault at The Acorns Golf Course in Waterloo.

Bradley Goodwin fired a 42 for the Griffins, while Christian Spiroff came up with a 46 and Drew Villhard carded a 47.

Andrew Belden, Mike Wilson, and Carson Jones each shot 40 on the day for Marquette. Chase Pruitt and Tyler Morelli each shot 47 while Landon Mayer came in with a 50 for the Explorers.

GIRLS GOLF

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

TRIAD 165, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 180, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 184, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 225

Triad's Emma Hill was the medalist with a two-under-par 33 on the West Nine as Triad took a quadrangular meet at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville.

Ally Suhre led Metro-East with a 38, while Katie Wright shot a 57, Sierra Kreher had a 64 and Victoria Volke fired a 66.

More like this: