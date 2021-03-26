THURSDAY, MARCH 25 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ROXANA 18-25-25, CARLINVILLE 25-20-19: Roxana dropped the first set, but rallied to win a close South Central Conference match at Carlinville's Big House.

Maycee Gall had two points and five kills for the Cavaliers, while Melanie Murphy had a kill and three blocks, Gracie Reels served up three points with an ace, nine kills and two blocks, Catie Sims had three points and an ace, Jill Slayton had a big night with 13 points, two aces and 10 kills, Ella Walker had a kill, Lexy West also had a big performance with eight points, three aces, two kills and 20 assists and Loralei Wofford served up two points.

The Shells improve to 7-3, while Carlinville goes to 2-3.

GRANITE CITY 25-25, CAHOKIA 21-20: Granite City took a close match as the Warriors won at Memorial Gymnasium over Cahokia.

Jordan Briggs served up a point for the Warriors, while Kate Endicott had two kills, Kayli Mance had six points and five kills, Mikayla Simpson served up four points and an ace, Ella Stepanek served up a point, which was an ace, to go with eight kills, Emily Sykes came up with two kills, Kaylyn Wiley had seven points, an ace and six kills and Kori Winfield came up with three points, an ace and 17 assists.

Granite is now 3-4 on the season.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 18-19: Gibault won a close non-conference match at Hooks Gym over Metro-East.

Morgan Ashauer had twp points, an ace and five assists for the Knights, while Sophia Bold had a point and four assists, Sarah Henke had a point, three kills and two blocks, Anne Kienle served up five points, with two aces, four kills and a block, Chloe Langendorf had three points, an ace and a kill, Caitlin Reynolds had a point, a kill and two blocks and Vivienne Runnalls had a kill.

The Hawks are now 6-0, while Metro-East falls to 2-3.

CARROLLTON 25-25, PLEASANT HILL 12-15: Carrollton took the measure of visiting Pleasant Hill in a Western Illinois Valley Conference match.

Hannah Rhoades had seven points, with two aces, two kills and two blocks for the Hawks, while Laura Bennett had nine points and two aces, Ava Uhles had six kills and a block, Marrissa Cox had three points and 11 assists and Callie McAdams had four points and three kills.

In the JV match, Carrollton took the measure of the Wolves 25-23, 25-6

The Hawks are now 3-1 on the season.

BOYS SOCCER

TRIAD 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Jake Ellis, Tobey Suter and Cory Warren all struck in the first half, and it was enough to give Triad all three points and end CM's 100 percent record in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Triad.

Gibson Hunt assisted on both goals, whileBrayden Terry had one save in maintaining the Knights' clean sheet.

Triad is now 6-1-0, while the Eagles go to 7-1-0.

CARLINVILLE 8, VANDALIA 0: Levi Yudinsky and Treiton Park both had braces(two goals), while strikes from Joe Alepra, Caden Barkley, Matt Dunn and Chance Pointer led Carlinville to three road points at Vandalia.

The Cavaliers scored seven times in the opening 40 minutes, then scored again in the second half to go away with the win.

Yudinsky and Keegan Lynn had two assists each, while Barkley, Brody Harris and Tyler Summers also assisted on the goals.

Pointer also made five saves in goal, while Paeton Brown had two saves in sharing the clean sheet.

Carlinville is now 5-1-0 on the season.

HIGHLAND 2, JERSEY 1: Cameron Mortland had a goal and an assist, while Andres Snyder also scored as Highland won at home over Jersey in an MVC match.

Nishall Badalla had the lone strike for the Panthers, while Matthew Wargo made nine saves. Luke Stieb had six saves for the Bulldogs in goal.

Highland is 2-3-0, while Jersey drops to 3-3-1.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE EAST 12, O'FALLON 0: Aiden Stevens and Tyler Janson both had hat tricks as Edwardsville's East Division team completed round-robin play in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association shortened season with its fifth straight win.

The game was called with 1:04 left in the third period, due to the MVCHA's 12-goal mercy rule.

Carter Zimmer and Cam Gillen scored twice for the Tigers, while Parker Terch and Fred Bramstedt also scored.

Edwardsville outshot the Panthers 40-7, with Kai Vetter, making his varsity debut, recording the shutout.

The Tigers end the round robin phase 5-0-0, having outscored their opponents 53-2. They'll compete in the MVCHA playoffs in April, and will also play in the Chipotle USA Hockey National High School Tournament Apr. 15-19 in Omaha, Neb.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

Triad 3, Civic Memorial 0

Vandalia 0, Carlinville 8

Highland 2, Jersey 1

Collinsville vs. Belleville East --- postponed

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Staunton 24-25-25, Vandalia 26-14-17

Roxana 18-25-25, Carlinville 25-20-19

Edwardsville 25-25, Alton 14-14

Granite City 25-25, Cahokia 21-20

Piasa Southwestern 25-25, Greenville 23-22

Mascoutah 25-25, Jersey 13-11

Waterloo 25-25, Civic Memorial 19-22

Belleville West 25-25, Collinsville 15-17

Father McGivney Catholic 17-25-25, Nokomis 25-10-16

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 18-19

Carrollton 25-25, Pleasant Hill 12-15

MVCHA HOCKEY

Edwardsville East 12, O'Fallon 0

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

NATIONAL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT --- QUARTERFINALS

(4) Mississippi State 68, (2) Richmond 67

(1) Colorado State 65, (3) North Carolina State 61

(1) Memphis 59, (2) Boise State 56

(4) Louisiana Tech 72, (3) Western Kentucky 65

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Minnesota Wild 2, St. Louis Blues 0

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL ---- SPRING TRAINING

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE AT THE BALLPARK OF THE PALM BEACHES, WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.

Houston Astros 3, St. Louis Cardinals 0

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines.)

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY AT STADION WIENER NEUSTADT, WIENER NEUSTADT, AUSTRIA

United States 4, Jamaica 1

FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022 --- QUALIFYING MATCHES

CONCACAF --- SECOND ROUND GROUPS

Haiti 2, Belize 0

Curacao 5, St. Vincent and the Grenadines 0

Trinidad and Tobago 3, Guyana 0

Canada 5, Bermuda 1

Panama 1, Barbados 0

El Salvador 2, Grenada 0

UEFA --- GROUP STAGE

Bulgaria 1, Switzerland 3

Israel 0, Denmark 2

Sweden 1, Georgia 0

Spain 1, Greece 1

Italy 2, Northern Ireland 0

Scotland 2, Austria 2

Moldova 1, Faeroe Islands 1

Andorra 0, Albania 1

Hungary 3, Poland 3

England 5, San Marino 0

Liechtenstein 0, Armenia 1

Germany 3, Iceland 0

Romania 3, North Macedonia 2

CONCACAF OLYMPIC QUALIFYING TOURNAMENT --- TOKYO 2020

GROUP STAGE

GROUP B

El Salvador 2, Haiti 1

Honduras 1, Canada 1

(Honduras and Canada qualify for semifinals)

SEMIFINALS --- SUNDAY, MARCH 28 AT ESTADIO JALISCO, JALISCO, MEXICO

Honduras vs. United States --- 5 p.m.

Mexico vs. Canada --- 8 p.m.

(Both semifinal winners qualify for Olympics)

