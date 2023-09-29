BOYS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 7, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0

Alec Frohmet had a hat trick, while Owen Weissert, Ethan Endress, and Will Rakers also scored and Metro-East added an own goal as McGivney took the three points in the Gateway Metro Conference match at Bouse Road.

Lucas Rohmet and Frohmer also had assists for the Griffins, while Gage Trendley made 14 saves for the Knights and Noah Garner had two saves to record McGivney's clean sheet.

The Griffins are now 10-7-1, while Metro-East goes to 3-14-0.

BELLEVILLE WEST 4, ALTON 1

Dillon Cowan, assisted by Cameron Belchik, had the only goal of the match for Alton as the Redbirds fell to West at Bob Goalby Field.

The Maroons are now 8-4-1, while Alton is now 1-10-0

In other matches on Thursday, Belleville East defeated Edwardsville 2-1, Waterloo used a five-goal first half to defeat Civic Memorial 8-3, Valmeyer won their first match of the season, defeating Carlyle on the road 4-1, Belleville Althoff Catholic won at Maryville Christian 9-0, Marquette Catholic won at Breese Mater Dei Catholic 2-0 and Triad's 100 percent record slightly fell when the Knights played a 0-0 draw at Columbia, dropping their mark to 12-0-1.

Article continues after sponsor message

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FREEBURG 25-25, ROXANA 14-17

Freeburg led from the start in taking a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division match over Roxana.

Both Laynie and Abby Gehrs had five kills each for the Shells, with Daisy Daugherty having six assists and Sarah Baldwin had four and both Gemma Pruett and Baldwin had eight digs each, while Kristin Mills had five digs.

The Midgets are now 11-8, while Roxana goes to 9-10.

STAUNTON 25-25, CARLINVILLE 19-19

Staunton took the lead from the outset and held it all the way through in taking a straight-set home win over Carlinville.

Ella Clevenger had three kills for the Cavaliers, while Makenah Dugan served up two points, Hannah Gibson had two kills and a block, Kallie Kimbro came up with three kills, Jordyn Loveless served up three points and an ace, Maddie Murphy had three kills and a block, Chloe Pope had a single points, Isabella Tiburzi had three points, five kills and 12 assists, Karly Tipps served up a single point and Braley Wiser had a point and two assists.

The Bulldogs are now 11-5, while Carlinville goes to 9-7.

In other matches on Thursday, Mascoutah won over Triad 25-21, 25-18, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Metro-East Lutheran 25-5, 25-18, and Father McGivney Catholic won over Maryville Christian 25-23, 25-20.

More like this: