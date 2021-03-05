GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY 41, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 40

Marquette Catholic’s Abby Williams led all scorers with 24 points, but Father McGivney slipped by the Lady Explorers 41-40 on Thursday at Marquette.

Charlize Luehmann was the star of the game for the Griffins with 21 points.

The victory was the seventh of the season for Father McGivney’s girls with one defeat.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 18, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 17: In a low-scoring game, visiting Metro-East nipped Maryville.

The Knights led after one quarter 2-1, then 5-2 at halftime, and then 18-17 after three, with neither team being able to score in the fourth quarter.

Morgan Ashauer and Emma Daniel both scored five points to lead Metro-East, with Caitlin Reynolds scoring four and both Chloe Langendorf and Alayna Hatcher each scored two points.

The Knights are now 4-4, while the Lions drop to 1-5.

VALMEYER 43, STEELEVILLE 32: Visiting Valmeyer held the lead all the way in going on to defeat Steeleville.

The Pirates led wire-to-wire, holding leads after each quarter of 12-11, 18-15 and 29-20, outscoring the Warriors 14-12 in the final period.

Brooke Miller led Valmeyer with 22 points, while Tinleigh Jakimauskas hit for nine points, Kylie Eschmann had four points, Brianna Miller had three points, Kiersten Miller scored two points and Brooke Maus had one point.

The Pirates are now 1-7 on the year, while Steeleville goes to 1-5.

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 49, CONCORD TRIOPIA 24: North Greene bounced back from a tough loss to Kincaid South Fork the night before, jumping out to an early lead in going on to the road win at Triopia.

The Trojans held an 8-7 first quarter lead, but the Spartans took a 19-12 edge at the interval, and extended it to 37-19 after three quarters, outscoring Triopia in the fourth 12-5.

Cami Hunt led North Greene with 18 points, while Bailey Berry had 11 points, Hailey Thompson hit for 10 points, Rhiannon Hazelwonder had six points and Taylor Gilmore scored four points.

The Spartans advance to 3-7 on the season, while the Trojans are now 0-4.

COLLINSVILLE 52, GRANITE CITY 32: Collinsville led all the way through in taking the win at Granite City's Memorial Gym.

Ella Guerrero led the Kahoks with 16 points, with Jenna Scheller having 12 points, Astacia Bush and Orianna Givens scored six points each, Megan Janson had four points, Riley Doyle three, Katie Bardwell and Ricki Merlak had two points apiece and Emma Hrabusicky scored one point.

Kaylyn White led the Warriors with 14 points, with Leah Hale adding 10 points, Ella Stepanek had six points and Emily Sykes scored two points.

Collinsville is now 4-9, while Granite drops to 0-7.

BELLEVILLE WEST 60, ALTON 30: Belleville West opened an early lead in going on to the Southwestern Conference win over Alton at the West gym.

The Maroons led all the way, having quarter leads of 17-4, 40-13 and 56-27, outscoring the Redbirds in the fourth quarter 4-3.

Casandra Sams and Reese Bennett both led West with 17 points each, while Lamiya Terrell had 12 points, Charleece Davis had nine points and Maliah Sparks scored five points.

Germaiya Wallace led Alton with nine points, Adreena Snipes added six points, Tayen Orr had five points, Savannah McMurray scored four points and both Hope Knight and Jimmiela Patterson had three points apiece.

The Maroons improve to 8-3, while the Redbirds are now 2-9.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 65, HARDIN CALHOUN 39: West Central led all the way through in defeating visiting Calhoun in a WIVC contest at Bluffs.

The Cougars led from start to finish, holding leads of 18-13, 39-21 and 50-29 after each quarter, then outscored the Warriors 15-10 in the final quarter.

Emma Slagle led West Central with 28 points, with Zaylei Evans adding 14 points, Bryleigh Fox scored six points, Emma Smith had four points, Sydney Elliott three and Lilly Little, Tristan Lashmett, Elise Brown, Laura Garrett and Zoe Evans all had two points each.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jaelyn Hill was Calhoun's leading scorer with 16 points, with Colleen Schumann scoring seven points, Elly Pohlman and Ella Sievers had five points each and Jackie Barczewski, Maddie Buchanan and Lucy Kallal all had two points each.

The Warriors drop to 7-6 on the season.

BOYS BASKETBALL



BELLEVILLE WEST 66, ALTON 30: Belleville West had three players score in double figures as the Maroons went on to the Southwestern Conference win at Alton's Redbird Nest.

West led all the way through, leading each quarter with scores of 17-5, 33-17 and 53-24, outscoring the Redbirds in the fourth 11-6.

Ty Lampley led the Maroons with 17 points, while Tommie Williams came up with 14 points, Dwight Newsome, Jr. chipped in with 13 points, J'lun Patterson had nine points, Tommy Grafe had eight points, Javion Wallace had three points and Ben Stedman scored two points.

Adrien Elliott, Jr. and Ja'Markus Gary led Alton with nine points each, while Ihzel Brown and Lathan O'Quinn had four points apiece and both Keith Smith and Jeremiah Van Zandt had two points each.

West is now 8-4 on the year, while the Redbirds are now 0-11.

JERSEY 53, WATERLOO 48

Jersey's boys basketball slipped by Waterloo 53-48 on Thursday night.

Andrew Kribs once again led the Panthers with 15 points. C.J. Brunaugh had 10 points, Ed Roberts had 9 points for the Panthers, while Sam Lamer added 6 points and Cole Spencer had 3 points.

Jersey opened with an 18-10 lead at the end of one, 26-22 at the half, 41-37 at the end of three and outscored the Bulldogs 12-11 in the final quarter.

CARROLLTON 70, BRUSSELS 47: Carrollton had three different players score in double figures as the Hawks won their home game over Brussels.

Carrollton led all the way through, with quarter leads of 18-9, 36-20 and 55-41, outscoring the Raiders in the fourth quarter 15-6.

Max Arnett led the Hawks with 23 points, while Kyle Leonard scored 17 points, Gus Coonrod had 12 points, Ethan Harrelson hit for nine points, Bobby Heath had five points and Kaiden Breckon had three points.

Carrollton is now 2-5, while Brussels falls to 3-5.

STEELEVILLE 55, VALMEYER 43: Visiting Steeleville outscored Valmeyer 33-10 in the middle two quarters, then held off a furious Pirate rally in the fourth to gain the win.

The two teams were tied after on quarter 9-9, but the Warriors took a 24-17 lead at halftime, extended it out to 40-19 after three quarters, with Valmeyer coming back in the fourth to outscore Steeleville 24-15, but the Warriors prevailed on the day.

Harry Miller led the Pirates with 16 points, with Jacob Rowold scoring 11 points, Nathan Touchette had seven points, Jordan McSchooler five and Henry Weber came up with four points.

Steeleville remains unbeaten at 8-0, while Valmeyer is now 6-4.

MT. OLIVE 58, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 50: Three Mt. Olive players scored in double figures as the host Wildcats defeated McGivney.

Mt. Olive led all the way through, holding leads of 12-8, 30-16 and 46-32 after each period, but the Griffins outscored the Wildcats in the fourth quarter 18-12.

Trent Markezich led Mt. Olive with 19 points, while Blake Schehl had 15 points, Adam Knowles had 14 points, Ashton Pfeiffer and Timothy Rettig had four points each and Blake Carroll scored two points.

Jack Rodgers led McGivney with 17 points, with Jacob Huber having 11 points, Darren Luchetti had nine points, Garner had five points, Jacob Jones scored four points and both Andrew Dupy and Justin Wenos had two points each.

The WIldcats are now 2-6, while the Griffins go to 1-10.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 62, BUNKER HILL 37: Metro-East got off to a very good start and outscored Bunker Hill in the middle two quarters 32-13 in going on to the win at Hlafka Hall.

The Knights led all the way, with quarter scores of 18-10, 33-14 and 50-23, with the Minutemen outscoring Metro-East in the fourth quarter 14-12.

Devon Ralston led Bunker Hill with 17 points, while Grant Burch had seven points, Jaydon Hausman had six points, Lonnie Lewis scored three points and both Keegan Ralston and Aaron Davis had two points each.

Metro-East is now 8-3, while the Minutemen drop to 8-4.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5390, and it will be included in the Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: