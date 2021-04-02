THURSDAY, APRIL 1 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

HILLSBORO 1, STAUNTON 0: Adison Pollard's first-half strike was the only goal of the match as Hillsboro got all three points over visiting Staunton in a South Central Conference match.

Max Fairman made 13 saves in goal for the Bulldogs, who are now 2-4-0, while the Hilltoppers improve to 4-1-0.

CARLINVILLE 6, GREENVILLE 1: In another SCC match, Treiton Park had a hat trick, while Levi Yudinsky added a brace (two goals) as Carlinville took the points at home over Greenville.

Carter Mabus had the other goal for the Cavaliers, who scored five times in the first half, while Tyler Rieke had the lone strike for the Comets.

Zaiden Reese only needed to make one save for Carlinville in getting all three points.

The Cavvies are now 7-2-0, while Greenville drops to 2-8-0.

JERSEY 3, MASCOUTAH 3 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, MASCOUTAH WINS IN PENALTY SHOOTOUT): Mascoutah won the Mississippi Valley Conference match at home in a penalty shootout after the Indians and visiting Jersey ended up in a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Drake Goetten, Emilio Hernandez and Corey King all scored during the match for the Panthers, while Caden Cox, Kendall Cordoba and Nathan Hippard scored for the Indians. Drake King had an assist for Jersey, and Caleb Slago assisted on all three goals in the regular game for Mascoutah.

Matthew Wargo played all 100 minutes in goal for the Panthers, making three saves, while Oliver Haybach had five saves for the Indians and Jack Harris had four.

Mascoutah is now 7-1-1 on the season, while Jersey goes to 5-5-1.

TRIAD 2, HIGHLAND 1: Trent Cissel and Eli Kraabel's second half strikes were the difference as Triad took the three points on the road at Highland in another MVC matchup.

Caden Newman had the lone goal for the Bulldogs, while David DuPont made three saves in goal for the Knights and Luke Steib made six saves for Highland.

Triad improves to 9-2-0, while the Bulldogs fall to 2-5-1.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: After conceding the opening goal and falling behind for the first time this season, Althoff connected three times in the first half as the visitors took the three points over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Hank Gomric, Mason Wagner and Drew Ysursa all had strikes for the Crusaders after R.J. Parker put the Explorers ahead in the first half for Marquette's only goal.

Tyler Tieman had nine saves for Althoff, while Preston Stork made several key stops, including a Crusader spot kick in the second half.

The Crusaders kept their 100 percent record intact and are now 7-0-0, while Marquette falls to 3-4-4.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 25-25, ALTON 10-20: Alton bounced back very well in the second set, but Belleville West went on to a two-set sweep in their Southwestern Conference match at the Redbirds Nest.

Olivia Ducey served up four points for the Redbirds to go along with a kill, two blocks and nine assists, Audrey Evola served up a single point, Taylor Freer had four points, an ace, a kill and five assists, Ashley Kiel had a single point, Addison McCarthy also served up a single point, Renee Raglin had two kills, Taryn Wallace had a single kill, Alyssa Wisniewski had two kills and a block and Brooke Wolff had eight kills and two blocks.

The Maroons are now 6-1, while Alton goes to 5-8.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

Hillsboro 1, Staunton 0

Valmeyer 1, Trenton Wesclin 8

Carlinville 6, Greenville 1

Mascoutah 3, Jersey 3 (After Extra Time, Mascoutah wins in penalty shootout)

Highland 1, Triad 2

Belleville West 0, Collinsville 2

Marquette Catholic 1, Belleville Althoff Catholic 3

Belleville East 0, O'Fallon 1

Alton 0, Edwardsville 4

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Pana 25-21-25, Roxana 20-25-17

Belleville West 25-25, Alton 10-20

Mascoutah 25-21-25, Civic Memorial 22-25-9

East Alton-Wood River 25-25, Madison 8-12

Greenville 25-28-28, Carlinville 22-30-26

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL --- OPENING DAY

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 11, Cincinnati Reds 6

Pittsburgh Pirates 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia Phillies 3, Atlanta Braves 2 (10 innings)

San Diego Padres 8, Arizona Diamondbacks 7

Colorado Rockies 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 5

New York Mets at WashingtonNationals --- postponed

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto Blue Jays 3, New York Yankees 2 (10 innings)

Detroit Tigers 3, Cleveland Indians 2

Kansas City Royals 14, Texas Rangers 10

Los Angeles Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston Astros 8, Oakland Athletics 1

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox --- postponed

INTERLEAGUE

Milwaukee Brewers 6, Minnesota Twins 5 (10 innings)

Tampa Bay Rays 1, Miami Marlins 0

Seattle Mariners 8, San Francisco Giants 7 (10 innings)

