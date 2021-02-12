THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 34, GREENVILLE 33: Marquette trailed for most of the game before pulling off a fourth quarter rally to nip Greenville Thursday night at the Marquette Family Arena.

The Comets took a 7-3 lead after one quarter, then raced to a 21-12 halftime lead. The Explorers cut the lead to 26-20 at three quarter time, then went on to outscore Greenville 14-7 in the final period to take the win. Nathan

Kamryn Deandre led Marquette with 15 points, with Laura Hewitt, Jillian Nelson and Abby Williams all having five points, Payton Patterson scored two points, and Kiley Kirchner and Claire Rodgers each had one point.

The Explorers are now 2-0, while the Comets drop to 2-2.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 56, OKAWVILLE 49: Jackie Woelfel led CM with 16 points, while Tori Standefer added 14 points as the Eagles won their second straight on the new season by defeating Okawville at home.

Olivia Durbin added six points for the Eagles, Kelbie Zupan had five points, Harper Buhs came up with four points, and both Claire Christeson and Emily Williams had two points apiece.

The Eagles are now 2-0, while the Rockets are 0-1.

TRIAD 63, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 14: Sami Hartoin led Triad with 11 points as the Knights defeated EAWR at Rich Mason Gym.

Avery Bohnenstiehl and Brooke Holcomb both added nine points for Triad, while Alyssa Powell had eight points, Kathryn Weber scored six points, Chelsie Anderson had four points, Kendall Chigas, Megan Darby and Ella Manso all had three points, and Sydney Hartoin, Madelyn Hunt and Anja Mills all had two points.

The Knights are now 2-0, while the Oilers are 1-3.

HARDIN CALHOUN 51, BRUSSELS 15: Calhoun led from start to finish in gaining the road win at Brussels in the Raiders' home opener.

The Warriors led at the end of each quarter, holding advantages of 12-3, 28-9 and 47-12, outscoring Brussels 4-3 in the final period to take the win.

Colleen Schumann led the Warriors with 17 points, while Maddie Buchanan had 12 points, Ella Sievers and Jaelyn Hill both had eight points, and Elly Pohlman, Lucy Kallal and Emily Clowers all had two points.

Delani Klaas led the Raiders with six points, Emma Clark had four points, Mary Vogel three points and Alyssa Kress had two.

Calhoun is now 2-1 for the year.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 52, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 25: West Central led most of the way in taking the road win at North Greene's gym.

The Spartans led at the end of the first period 9-8, but the Cougars then took a 31-17 lead at halftime, then extended it out to 44-19 after three quarters, outscoring North Greene 8-6 in the final quarter in taking the win.

Cami Hunt led the Spartans with 10 points, while Jenna Barnard had seven points, Bailey Berry had six points and Hailey Thompson had two points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 60, GRANITE CITY 47: Visiting Granite City led by two at halftime, but Belleville West rallied in the second half to take the win Thursday night at the West gym.

The Warriors led after one quarter 13-11, then took a 31-28 advantage into the locker rooms at halftime. The Maroons rallied to take a 45-39 lead after three quarters, then outscored Granite 15-8 in the final quarter to earn the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

West was led by Tommie Williams' 21 points, while Ty Lampley added 15 points, Dwight Newsome, Jr. scored 14 points, J'luan Patterson had nine points, and Ben Stedman had a single points.

Granite's leading scorer for the game was Marcus Pepper, with 13 points, with Maurion Baker adding nine points, Damon Smith had seven points, Mark Yarborough had six points, Victor McGill had five, Marc-Kell Campbell scored four and Brian Hines had three points.

The Maroons are now 2-1, while the Warriors fell to 1-1.

O'FALLON 53, ALTON 51: O'Fallon rallied from trailing after three quarters to outscore Alton 20-11 in picking up the Southwestern Conference win at the OTHS Panther Dome.

The Redbirds took a 14-9 lead after one quarter, extended it to 28-21 at halftime, and led 40-33 after three quarters, but the Panthers came from behind in the fourth quarter to win the game.

Dawson Algee and Chris Porter led O'Fallon with 15 points each, while Dashaun Mosely and Jalen Smith chipped in seven points apiece, Kendall Walker had six points, Tahj Smith scored two points and Dwayne Chatman, Jr. had one point.

Ja'markus Gary led Alton with 20 points, while Dante Herrin added 14, Ihzel Brown had five points, Lathan O'Quinn scored four points, Roger Elliott and Kyle Hubbard had three points each and Keith Smith had two points.

The Panthers are 1-1, while the Redbirds drop to 0-3.

VALMEYER 43, RED BUD 36: Valmeyer overcame a tough third quarter to hold on and get the win in their season opener at Red Bud.

The Pirates led after one quarter 13-6, and extended the margin to 30-12 at halftime, but the Musketeers fought back to cut the deficit to 35-32 after three quarters. Valmeyer outscored Red Bud in the final quarter 8-4 to hold on and take the win.

Jacob Rowold led the Pirates with 14 points, while Nathan Touchette added 10 points, Henry Weber had nine points, Conor Greer had five points, Harry Miller had three points and Drew Shevlin chipped in two points.

Logan Cathell led the Musketeers with seven points, while Mason Ferrell and Parker Van Dorn each had six points, Nic Fehr had five points, Noah Gantner and Devin Hall had three points each, Wyatt Cowell and Austin Grohman both had two points and Max Diewald and Nick Gantner each had a single point.

Valmeyer opens up at 1-0, while Red Bud is now 1-1.

BOWLING

BELLEVILLE EAST WINS ALL THREE MATCHES OVER ALTON: Belleville East took all three matches over Alton in their meet at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

The Lancers won the boys varsity match over the Redbirds 35-5, while the East junior varsity defeated Alton 7-0, and the Redbird girls lost to the Lancers 40-0.

Eric Spond led the Redbirds in the boys varsity match with a 600 series, while Alex Korstec led the Lancers with a 626 set. David Carter had a 533 series for Alton in the junior varsity match, with the Lancers' Austin Yates rolling a 590 series. In the girls match, Bel Springman threw a 441 series, while Caitlin Radliff had a 676 series for East.

The Redbirds will host O'Fallon in a meet Tuesday evening at Bowl Haven.

JERSEY BOWLING MEETS MASCOUTAH

Jersey girls bowling lost to Mascoutah, 2651 to 2090. Panther Girls were led by Sammie Malley - 565 series and Kiley Shaw - 486 series. The girls are 1-4 on the season.

Jersey boys bowling lost to Mascoutah, 2983 to 2588. Panther Boys were led by Tyler Ayres - 604 series and Danny Towell - 542 series. The boys are 1-4 on the season.

The Panthers' JV boys bowling lost 796 to 582. Panther boys were led by Quinten Schulte - 537 series. The boys are 2-2 on the season.

If you have a Sports Roundup item, please send the stats to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or please text Dan at (618) 623-5930 that night, and it will be in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundups. We welcome both high school and junior high school results for the roundup.

More like this: