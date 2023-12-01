THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

In the only two area boys basketball games played last night, Granite City defeated Metro-East Lutheran 59-34, while the result between Valmeyer vs. Bishop DuBourg Catholic of south St. Louis City in the Valley Park, Mo., tournament was not available.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 40, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 25: In a Gateway Metro Conference opener at Hooks Gym, Marquette held the lead throughout to take the win over Metro-East.

The Explorers led all the way, holding advantages of 12-6, 22-13 and 30-21 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Knights in the final period 10-4.

Allie Weiner led Marquette with 17 points, while Laila Davis added eight points, Meredith Zigrang had seven points, Addison Pranger came up with four points and Kel'c Robinson scored a single points.

The Knights were led by Isabella McLeod's 13 points, while Grace Hopp hit for five points, Emily Kober scored four points, Kaitlyn Peterson had two points and Emilie Quandt had a single point.

Marquette is now 1-3, while Metro-East is 0-5.

CARLINVILLE 65, VANDALIA 22: Junior Isabella Tiburzi broke the school's all-time assists record held by Jill Slayton with her 231st career assist in Carlinville's South Central Conference win at Vandalia.

The Cavaliers led all the way, holding leads of 13-0, 42-4 and 59-15 after the first three quarters, with the Vandals outscoring Carlinville in the fourth quarter 7-6.

Kaitlyn Reels led the Cavies with 15 points, while Tiburzi hit for 13 points, Taylor Brandenberg had seven points, Hannah Gibson scored six points, Sophia Campbell and Jordyn Loveless both came up with four points each, Braley Wiser scored three points and Lily Foiles, Addy Jines and Ruthie Reels all had two points apiece.

Carlinville is now 5-1, while Vandalia goes to 2-5.

COLLINSVILLE 43, BELLEVILLE EAST 29: Collinsville overcame a slight halftime deficit to take the Southwestern Conference opener at Belleville East.

The Kahoks led at the end of the first quarter 13-12, with the Lancers going up 18-17 at halftime. Collinsville got the lead back at the end of the third quarter 31-28, then outscored East in the fourth 12-1 to take the win.

Talesha Gilmore led the Kahoks with 22 points, while Carsyn Moad added 13 points, Ella Guerrero had five points, Ashley Janini scored two points and Katie Bardwell had a single point.

Collinsville is now 4-3, while the Lancers go to 2-4.

COLUMBIA 55, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 37: Columbia broke open the game in the third quarter to take the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win at EAWR Memorial Gym.

The Eagles and Oilers were tied after the first quarter 11-11, with Columbia taking a 20-18 lead at halftime, then broke open the game, going ahead 38-26 after three quarters, then outscored EAWR in the fourth 17-11 en route to the win.

Kaylynn Buttry led the Oilers with 10 points, while Ocean Bland had eight points, Lily Tretter hit for seven points, Jordan Ealey and Milla LeGette each had five points and Mia Plumb scored two points.

The Eagles are now 3-2, while EAWR goes to 4-3.

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 33, BUNKER HILL 28: North Greene came from behind in the fourth quarter to take their first win of the year over Bunker Hill at home.

The Minutemaids held the lead through the first three quarters of 10-6, 12-11 and 21-19, but the Spartans outscored Bunker Hill in the fourth 14-7 to notch the win.

Chlesey Castleberry led North Greene with 13 points, 11 from them at the free throw line, while Layna Bushness had eight points, Addisyn Snyder had six points, Ella Osborne scored four points and Nila Beatty had two points.

The Minutemaids were led by R. Perez, M. Henfling and A. Collins, who all had eight points each, while M. Walkington and J. Black had two points each.

The Spartans are now 1-6, while Bunker Hill goes to 1-4.

In other games played on Thursday, Valmeyer won at New Athens 52-33, Alton defeated Edwardsville 57-35. Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Maryville Christian 49-25, Freeburg won at Roxana 41-29, Alton defeated Edwardsville 57-35 and Father McGivney Catholic slipped past Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 28-27.

