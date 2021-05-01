THURSDAY, APRIL 29 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, ALTON 2: Marquette won the Alton City Championship by defeating Alton at Gordon Moore Park.

Marc Tassanari was a double winner on the day for the Explorers, winning his singles match over Luke Boyd 6-2, 6-1, then teaming up with Thomas Wendel to defeat Boyd and James McKeever 6-2, 6-0. Wendel also won his singles match over McKeever 6-3, 6-1.

In the other singles matches, Bradley Bower won over Xavier Carter 6-4, 6-0, Stetson Isringhausen defeated Parker Mayhew 6-1, 6-2, Victor Humphrey of the Redbirds won over Joe Brandenburg 6-0, 6-0 and Preston Stork defeated Matt Price 6-3, 6-0.

In the other doubles matches, Bower and Isringhausen defeated Mayhew and Carter 7-5, 4-6, 10-5 and Chance Linnefelser and Nathan Bartlett won over Stork and Jackson Pranger 7-6, 2-6, 10-7.

"There is nothing like the city tennis championship," said Alton head coach Jesse Macias. "Coaches and parents root for all the players, and the players all want to win because they all know each other. We played well, but Marquette was better; congrats to them. I want our kids to keep on working and getting better, and we can't wait to see them in May."

The Marquette coaches Sam Chapman and Kathy Claywell said following about the win: "This is a young team with a lot of energy and the chemistry with these boys just keep building."

BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 8, O'FALLON 1: After trading runs in the opening inning, Edwardsville put up three runs in the third, then two more in both the fifth and seventh innings to win over O'Fallon in a Southwestern Conference game at Blazier Field.

Spencer Stearns continued to swing a hot bat for the Tigers, having two hits and five RBIs, while Ty Berumen hit a homer as part of his two hit, three RBI day. Hayden Moore also had two hits on the day.

Xavier Deatherage and Will Millard both had two hits for the Panthers, while Kendall Brookins had a hit and O'Fallon's only RBI on the day, and Keller Scruggs also had a hit.

Quinn Weber went all the way on the mound for Edwardsville, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out eight. Kaden Joggerst fanned eight batters for the Panthers.

The Tigers improve to 10-3, while O'Fallon is now 5-4.

HIGHLAND 4, TRIAD 3: A three-run sixth inning rally fell just short as Highland held off visiting Triad at the Highland park.

Luke Darling had a hit and RBI for the Bulldogs, while Bryce Iberg and John Walker also had hits and Blayne Kapp drove in a run.

Wyatt Bugger had a pair of hits for the Knights, while both Jake Radosevich and Brady Twyman had a hit and RBI, Connor Bain, Frank Derner, Gabe Giacoletto and John Rea all had hits and Drew Watts also drove in a run.

Caleb Fohne struck out four and walked three on the mound for Highland, while Triad's J.D. Hutton fanned four and Bain struck out three.

The Bulldogs are now 6-5, while the Knights fall to 5-5.

COLLINSVILLE 4, GRANITE CITY 1: Collinsville scored twice in the third and two more in the seventh after conceding the a run in the first in going on to their first win of the season at Babe Champion Field.

Chris Thilman had two hits and drove home two runs for the Kahoks, with Rolondo Colon getting a pair of hits and a RBI, Jackson Parill had two hits, Kolby Anderson had a hit and RBI and Ryker Cain also had a hit.

Brendan McKechan had three hits on the day for the Warriors, while Mason McMurray had two hits, Mason Roehr had a hit and Granite's only RBI and Alec Bonvicino had the only other hit.

Thilman allowed only one run on six hits in six innings for Collinsville, striking out 13, while Alex Wright allowed three runs on six hits, walking two and fanning six.

The Kahoks improve to 1-10, while the Warriors are now 5-4.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 77, ROXANA 39, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 29: Southwestern won 10 of the events in going on to a triangular meet win at home over Roxana and North Greene.

The Spartans' Tepen was a triple winner on the day, taking the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches, won the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 7 inches, then won the 100 meters with a time of 12.34 seconds.

Carlos Ruvalcaba won the 3,200 meters for the Shells with a time of 11:13.68, while Ponce won the 800 meters at 2:31.39 and Flener won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.90 seconds.

Among the winners for the Piasa Birds were Watkins in the shot put with a toss of 33 feet, seven inches, Dierking in the discus throw with a distance of 94 feet, 8 inches, along with a win in the 200 meters at 25,49 seconds, Collin Robinson in the 400 meters at 59.19 seconds and S. Robinson in the 300-meter hurdles, coming in at 48.94 seconds.

The Southwestern relay teams swept all of the races, taking the 4x100-meters at 50.30 seconds, the 4x200 race at 1:51.15 and the 4x400 relay at 4:20.34.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

STAHLHUT NAMED TO FIRST TEAM ALL-SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE SQUAD, LUCAS MAKES SECOND TEAM: Roxana's Reagan Stahlhut was named to the first team, while teammate Macie Lucas was selected for the second team in the All-South Central Conference teams released on Thursday.

Joining Stahlhut on the first team are Jillian Hamilton and Alivia Reed of Pana, Haris Legendre and Taryn Russell of Staunton and Kaci Papin of Hillsboro.

Joining Lucas on the second team are Ally Devore of Hillsboro, Natalie Iberg of Greenville, Morgan Lidy of Vandalia, Gabbie Reising of Staunton and Carsen Sims of Pana.

Piasa Southwestern's Bri Roloff and Carlinville's Gracie Reels and Jill Slayton were all named to the third team, and they're joined by Kennedy Legendre of Staunton and both Lexi Wehrle and Miley Worker of Vandalia.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 1, COLLINSVILLE 1 (After Extra Time, Edwardsville wins 3-1 in penalty shootout): Brynn Miracle scored late in the first half of extra time to force a penalty shootout, which Edwardsville won 3-1 to take the Southwestern Conference match at Kahok Stadium.

Sarah Henze had scored in the first half of extra time to give the Kahoks the lead after regulation ended goaless. Madison Love assisted on Miracle's equalizer.

Kaitlyn Naney made four saves in goal during the regular game for the Tigers, while Jenna Feldmann made eight saves.

Edwardsville is now 4-0-0, while the Kahoks go to 3-4-0.

MASCOUTAH 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Aubree Wallace had the lone strike for CM as the Eagles fell at Mascoutah.

Sydney Etter, Isabella Hibble and Ella Lowry scored the goals for the Indians, with Lowry assisting twice.

Emily Williams made nine saves for the Eagles, while Sydney Packler had five stops for Mascoutah.

The Indians are now 5-2-0, while CM falls to 2-3-0.

ROXANA 3, CARLINVILLE 0: Kendall Kamp, Macie Lucas and Olivia Mouser all had strikes for Roxana as the Shells picked up all three points in a South Central Conference match at Carlinville.

Lucas also had two assists, while Kinsley Mouser had the other assist for Roxana, who saw Kaylyn Dixon make two saves in goal to record the clean sheet. Mitilda Mitchell had 23 saves for the Cavaliers.

The Shells are now 4-0-1, while Carlinville drops to 1-1-0.

TRIAD 12, JERSEY 0: Caty Burton and Gabby Wood both had braces (two goals), while Avery Bohnenstiehl, Carson Bohnenstiehl, Gracie Giacoletto, Desiree Hensiek, Maddie Milligan, Brynn Presley, Abigail Shaft and Savannah Stauffer all found the back of the net as Triad took the three points at home over Jersey.

Kylie Mazur had three assists for the Knights, while Laney Harshany and Presley assisted twice and Avery Bohnenstiehl, Burton, Giacaletto, Hensiek and Macy Mell also had assists.

Grace Cawvey made only one save in goal to record the clean sheet, while Carly Daniels had 11 saves for the Panthers.

Triad is now 5-0-1, while Jersey goes to 3-3-0.

In another match, Belleville East defeated Alton 4-0.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 65, ROXANA 33, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 27: Southwestern won nine of the meet's events in going on to a triangular win over Roxana and North Greene at Southwestern.

The Piasa Birds' Lowis was a double winner in the field, taking the pole vault with a jump of five feet even, then lept 13 feet, 4 inches to win the long jump. Durham won the high jump, going over at 4 feet, 2 inches, while Bachman won the triple jump with a leap of 27 feet, 2 inches.

The Shells got wins from Waters in the shot put at 29 feet, 5 inches, Herrin in the 400 meters with a time of 1:20.11 and Carlisle in the 200 at 31.62. The 4x100 meter relay team also won with a time of 58.60 seconds.

The Spartans winners were Teno in the discus throw at 83 feet, 3 inches, Schutz in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.15 seconds and Kitson in the 800 meters at 3:54.39.

On the track, the Birds got wins from Wilson in the 100 meters at 13.78 seconds, Gordon in the 1,600 meters with a time of 9:27.77, while the 4x200 meter relay team won at 2:10.50 and the 4x400 team won with a time of 5:01.81.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 8, O'FALLON 4: Edwardsville scored five times in the third to break open the game and go on to win over O'Fallon in a Southwestern Conference game at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Lexie Griffin had two hits on the day for the Tigers, while Sydney Lawrence had a hit and two RBIs, Lexi Gorniak, Abbie Hall, Ryleigh Owens, Sam Sanders and Brooke Tolle all had hits and RBIs and both Avery Hamilton and Tatum Van Ryswyk also had hits.

Courtney Settles had two hits and a RBI to lead the Panthers, while Austin Vickery also had two hits, Madison Ecker had a hit and two RBIs, Elizabeth Collins had a hit and drove in a run and Malia Robertson also had a hit.

Owens went all the way in the circle to get the win for Edwardsville, striking out eight, while Kylee Nesbit also threw a complete game for O'Fallon, fanning two.

The Tigers go to 6-0, while the Panthers drop to 2-5.

STAUNTON-MT. OLIVE 12, LITCHFIELD 0 (Five innings, 10-run rule); Staunton-Mt. Olive put up six runs in the fifth inning to conclude the game early as the Bulldogs defeated Litchfield at home.

Whitney Weller had three hits on the day for Staunton-Mt. Olive, while Savannah Billings had two hits and five RBIs, including a home run, Tori Kierbach and Evin Frank both had two hits and a RBI, Koral Keehner had two hits, Taylor Nolan had a two-run homer, Analise best and Hannah Duster each had a hit and RBI and MacKenzie Wofford also drove in a run.

Bella Roach had two hits and had the only RBI for the Purple Panthers, while Emma Walch and Taylor Brakenhoff had the only other hits.

Kierbach went all the way in the circle for the Bulldogs, striking out eight.

Staunton-Mt. Olive is now 3-2 on the season.

COLLINSVILLE 6, GRANITE CITY 0: Collinsville scored four runs in the third on its way to the win over Granite City at the Kahoks' park.

Riley Doyle had two hits for Collinsville, while Brylee Anderton had a hit and two RBIs, Mackenzie Young had a hit and drove home a run, Jerrica Asbeck, Amber Gassmann and Lexi Rafalowski also had hits, and both Kandra Butcher and Riley Simpson both had RBIs.

The Kahoks are now 4-5, while the Warriors go to 0-6.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, PLEASANT HILL 2: Marquette scored in every inning but the final two in going on to the win over Pleasant Hill at Gordon Moore Park.

Abby Sullivan had three hits and two RBis, including a homer for the Explorers, while Sydney Ehrman had two hits and two RBIs, both Makensie Card, Carli Foersterling and Kiley Beth Kirchner all had two hits and drove home a run, both Abigail and Hayley Porter had a hit and RBI and Olivia Tinsley also had a hit.

Lauren Lenihan had another complete game in the circle for Marquette, fanning 11.

The Explorers are now 7-2 on the year.

WRESTLING

EDWARDVILLE 68, COLLINSVILLE 3: Edwardsviille's wrestling team competed in its first meet in over a year with a big win over Collinsville at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Tigers won all but one of the matches, with the quick pin going to Landon Vuagniaux in the 195 pound match at 1:55, while both Drew and Dylan Gvillo recorded wins, and Olivia Coll won the 118 pound bout with a pin at 2:44.

