THURSDAY, JUNE 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

BELLEVILLE EAST 8, COLLINSVILLE 5: In a Class 4A regional final at East, Collinsville scored three runs in the top of the third to take a 4-2 lead, but the Lancer put up three runs on their own in the home half, then added two in the fourth and one in the sixth to take the win and advance.

Mackenzie Young had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Kahoks, while Amber Gassmann had two hits and drove in a run, Brylee Anderton, Jerrica Asbeck and Riley Doyle all had two hits and Riley Simpson also had a hit.

Kandra Butcher went all the way inside the circle, striking out four.

East is now 22-10 and advance tot he sectional, where they will play at Edwardsville next Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Collinsville was eliminated with a 17-13 record.

HIGHLAND 2, JERSEY 0: In a Class 3A regional final at Highland, the host Bulldogs scored single runs in the second and fifth to eliminate Jersey.

Ryleigh Jones, Shelby Koenig and Bria Tuttle had the three hits for the Panthers on the day, while Koenig went all the way in the circle, striking out two.

Highland improves to 20-1 and will play the winner of the regional final between Carbondale and Marion next Tuesday. Jersey ends its season at 18-10.

GILLESPIE 6, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3: In a Class 2A regional semifinal at Southwestern, Gillespie held a 1-0 lead throughout most of the game, then scored three times in the sixth and twice more in the seventh to take the win and eliminate the Piasa Birds.

Josie Bouillon had two hits for Southwestern, while Bri Roloff, Maddy Seymour and Ashlyn Huber all had hits and RBIs and Hannah Nixon also had a hit.

Sydney Baumgartner went all the way in the circle, striking out three.

The Miners are now 21-6 and advance to Saturday's final at Marquette Catholic in an 11 a.m. start. The Birds conclude their season at 15-7.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 11, VANDALIA 0: In the other regional semifinal, Marquette scored in every inning, including three in the third and four in the fourth in eliminating Vandalia at Gordon Moore Park.

Kiley Beth Kirchner had four hits and two RBIs, including a home run, for the Explorers, while Abby Sullivan had two hits, including another homer, and four RBIs, Hayley Porter had two hits and drove in a run, Jaylynn Dickson had a hit and drove in a run and Lauren Lenihan, Carli Foersterling, Sydney Ehrman and Makensie Card all had hits.

Lenihan went all the way in the circle, scattering two hits while fanning 10.

The Explorers are now 20-5 in eliminating the Vandals, and will host Gillespie in the regional final Saturday morning.

CARROLLTON 11, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 1: In a regional semifinal in Class 1A, Carrollton scored three runs in the first, two in the second, one in the fifth and ended the game with five in the sixth to eliminate North Greene at home.

Alayna Snyder had four hits and three RBIs for the Hawks, while Layna Mullink had three hits and drove in two runs, Ella Stumpf had two hits and two RBIs, Ava Uhles had a pair of hits, Hannah Rhoades had a hit and a RBI, Marissa Cox had a hit and Shelly Pohlman drove in a run.

Bailey Berry, Korissa Woolsey, Kaylin Hoesman and Kyla Hurt had the hits for the Spartans, while Woolsey struck out two in the circle.

Rhoades went all the way for Carrollton to gain the win.

The Hawks are now 11-10 in eliminating North Greene and advance to the regional final on Friday afternoon, where they'll host Pleasant Hill, a 9-3 winner over Raymond Lincolnwood in the other semifinal, The start time is set for 4:30 p.m.

HARDIN CALHOUN 5, EDINBURG SOUTH FORK 1: In another Class 1A regional semifinal, Calhoun scored twice in the first and three more in the third to defeat South Fork and go through to the regional final.

Kylie Angel had three hits and two RBis, including a home run, for the Warriors, while Colleen Schumann had two hits and two RBIs and Lucy Kallal, Charleigh Wilson, Emma Godar and Haylee Armbruster all had hits.

Angel went all the way in the circle, striking out 12 batters.

Calhoun is now 13-8 in eliminating the Ponies, and will visit second seeded Pawnee, who upset top seed Greenfield Northwestern 3-1 on Thursday, in the final on Friday afternoon, starting at 4:30 p.m.

In a Class 1A regional final, Valmeyer defeated 1-0, and is now 11-2 on the season. The Pirates will play in the sectional semifinal the New Athens-Centralia Chirist Our Rock Lutheran winner on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The Rockets are eliminated with a 10-8 record.

