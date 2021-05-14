THURSDAY, MAY 13 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 10-7: Marquette bounced back nicely from a three-set loss at Edwardsville the night before to sweep Metro-East in a Prairie State Conference match at Marquette Family Arena.

Justin Atkinson served up 10 points and an ace for the Explorers to go along with a kill, two blocks and 10 assists, Grant Heinz had three kills, Dillon Menke served up two points, William Roderfeld had eight points, a kill and four blocks, Jake Roth served up 10 points and three aces to go along with his three kills, two blocks and an assist, Chad Tesson had two kills and three blocks and Davin Thompson had five points, two aces and two kills.

The Explorers are now 6-3 on the year, while the Knights drop to 0-4.

In two other matches played Thursday, Belleville West won over Granite City 25-16, 25-13 and Belleville East defeated Alton 25-18, 25-16.

BASEBALL

BREESE CENTRAL 6, COLLINSVILLE 5: Collinsville broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the top of the seventh inning, but Central scored twice in the home half to walk off with a win over the Kahoks at home.

Nick Palmisano and Jackson Parrill both had two hits for Collinsville, while Nick Graf hit a solo homer and Rolondo Colon also drove home a run.

Parrill struck out two on the mound, while Colon, Blake Keller-Sullins and Palmisano each fanned one.

The Cougars are now 10-6, while the Kahoks are now 4-16.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 7, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 4: McGivney spotted Maryville three runs in the first before rallying with three in the fifth and seventh innings to take the road win at Maryville's park.

Gabe Smith had two hits for the Griffins, while Daniel Gierer drove in a pair of runs and Jackson Rodgers also drove home another run.

Matthew Gierer struck out four Lions' batters on the mound, while Christian Logue fanned two.

McGivney is now 15-4 on the season.

CARLINVILLE 5, GREENVILLE 1: Carlinville scored all of their five runs in the first three innings, shutting down Greenville after the first in going on to the South Central Conference road win.

Ayden Tiburzi, Ryenn Hart and Carson Wiser all had two hits for the Cavaliers, with Tiburzi and Wiser also driving in runs and Kolton Costello also had a RBI.

Costello struck out nine Comets' batters on the mound, while TIburzi dismissed three.

Carlinville is now 5-3 on the year.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, HIGHLAND 4: Marquettte scored four times in the sixth inning to get by Highland at Gordon Moore Park.

Charlie Fahnestock had two hits for the Explorers, while Matt Lehr and Logan Dennis both had a pair of RBIs and Carter Hendricks also drove in a run.

Andrew Roth struck out five on the mound.

Marquette is now 4-14, while the Bulldogs go to 12-9.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: A six run second inning propelled Metro-East past EAWR at Martin Luther Field.

Luke Neath had three hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Erik Brokemeier and Andrew Quandt both had two hits and two RBIs and Justin Wright also had a pair of hits.

Carson Reef and Tyler Robinson had the only hits for the Oilers, who got four strikeouts from Seth Slayden on the mound. Brokemeier fanned 10 batsmen on the mound for Metro-East.

The Knights are now 4-5, while the Oilers drop to 1-14.

PANA 3, ROXANA 0: Pana scored all three of their runs in the second inning in going on to the SCC win at Roxana City Park.

Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett, Gavin Huffman, Austin Martin, Ty Renaud and Ted Webb all had the hits for the Shells, while Huffman went the distance on the mound, fanning eight Panthers' batters.

Roxana is now 7-8 on the season.

VALMEYER 4, LEBANON 3: Lebanon took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but Valmeyer rallied and scored twice in the home half of the seventh to take the win at the Pirates' park.

Henry Weber and two hits and two RBIs for the Pirates, while Elijah Miller had a pair of hits and Jacob Rowold and Jordan McSchooler also drove in a run each.

McSchooler struck out seven on the mound, while Evan Rowe-Brown fanned two.

The Pirates are now 7-6, while the Greyhounds drop to 1-4.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 9, HARDIN CALHOUN 6: Northwestern scored three times in the first and three more in the fourth in overcoming a 12-hit attack by Calhoun in taking the WIVC win at Greenfield.

Kaden Baalman had four hits and a RBI for the Warriors, Luke Wickenhauser had three hits, including a solo home run, Nick Baalman had two hits and drove in a run and Grant Gilman had a two-run homer.

Wickenhauser struck out three on the mound.

Calhoun is now 1-7 on the year.

LITCHFIELD 2, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Litchfield scored both of their runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the SCC win over Southwestern at Litchfield's park.

Hank Bouillon, Charlie Darr, Gavin Day, Clayton Peuterbaugh and John Watts had the hits for the Piasa Birds, while Colin LeMarr went all the way on the mound, striking out nine Purple Panthers' batsmen.

Southwestern is now 4-12 on the season.

STERLING BROWN COUNTY 11, CARROLLTON 1: Brown County scored seven unanswered runs, then scored four more in the seventh to take the WIVC win at Carrollton.

Jackson Cotner, Kyle Leonard and Gus Coonrod had the hits for the Hawks, while Leonard struck out four Hornet batters on the mound, and Caleb Howard fanned one.

Carrollton is now 1-5 for the season.

GIRLS SOCCER

O'FALLON 4, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Avery Christopher, Aubrey Mister, Josie Nieroda and Olivia Ori all had goals as O'Fallon defeated Edwardsville at OTHS Panther Stadium.

Christopher and Kylie McMinn had assists for the Panthers, while Grace Vincent made two saves in recording the clean sheet.

O'Fallon is now 9-1-0, while the Tigers go to 6-3-0.

ROXANA 6, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Kinsley Mouser had a brace (two goals), while Kendall Kamp, Macie Lucas, Isabel Montana and Aubrey Wiegand all had goals in Roxana's win at home over Metro-East.

Jada Covington, Reagan Lynn and Olivia Mouser all had assists for the Shells, while Kaylyn Dixon recorded the clean sheet.

Roxana is now 9-0-2 on the season.

Article continues after sponsor message

PANA 2, CARLINVILLE 0: Rachel Holthaus and Kassie Weiderman both had strikes as Pana scored in each half in their SCC win at home over Carlinville.

Mitilda Mitchell had 10 saves for the Cavaliers, while Torrance Smith had six stops in recording the Panthers' clean sheet.

Carlinville is now 3-4-0 on the season.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, HIGHLAND 0: Abrianna Garrett and Aubree Wallace both had hat tricks and Myah Lindley also scored as CM won over Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Lauren Dunlap, Lindley, Kaitlyn Rider, Wallace and Mady Zyung all had assists on the day for the Eagles.

CM is now 4-6-1, while the Bulldogs go to 1-9-0.

TRIAD 4, MASCOUTAH 0: Savannah Stauffer had a brace (two goals), while both Laney Harshany and Karen Speer also scored in Triad's shutout win at Mascoutah.

Kinlee Lippert had three assists and Breanna Zurek also assisted for the Knights, while Kendall and Reagan Chigas made one save each in sharing the clean sheet.

Triad is now 11-0-1, while the Indians fall to 7-5-0.

WATERLOO 8, JERSEY 0: Payton Richter and Cambell Waters each had a brace (two goals), while Sophie Colson, Jaycee Cotton, Jade Goulding and Natalie Gum all had goals as Waterloo won at home over Jersey in a MVC match.

Colson and Megan Jung had two assists each and Cotton, Karley Kinzinger and Megan O'Donnell also had an assist each for the Bulldogs.

Carly Daniels and Chloe White had seven saves each for the Panthers, while Larkin Nottmeier and Lexi Stephens combined for the clean sheet for Waterloo.

The Bulldogs are now 6-5-2, while Jersey slips to 4-8-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Adelyn Speight had a hat trick, while Mary Harkins had a brace (two goals) and Mayelin Rios and Anne Schilly also had goals as McGivney won at EAWR.

Speight and Claire Stanhaus had two assists each for the Griffins, while Harkins, Schilly and Siena Strehl also assisted, and Katherine Empson recorded the clean sheet in goal.

McGivney is now 3-2-0, while the Oilers are 0-7-0.

COLLINSVILLE 2, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Sarah Henze and Morgan Rader both had goals in the match as Collinsville broke a 1-1 deadlock with a second half strike that gave them the three points in a Southwestern Conference match at Kahok Stadium.

Jordan Gary had an assist for the Kahoks, while Lydia Fluss made four saves in goal to record the win.

Collinsville is now 8-4-0, while the Lancers drop to 6-3-1.

SOFTBALL

COLLINSVILLE 9, O'FALLON 7: Collinsville score three times in the sixth to go ahead and take the Southwestern Conference win at home over O'Fallon.

Brianna Wellen had three hits and two RBIs for the Kahoks, while Brylee Anderton had two hits and drove in three runs, Amber Gassmann had two hits and two RBIs, Riley Doyle had two hits, including a solo home run, Riley Simpson and Jerrica Asbeck each had two hits and Kandra Butcher also hit a solo homer.

Butcher went all the way in the circle, striking out seven.

Collinsville ups its mark to 10-8, while the Panthers go to 5-8.

STAUNTON-MT. OLIVE 15, HILLSBORO 0: Staunton-Mt. Olive scored seven runs in the first and added six more in the third in going on to the SCC win at home over Hillsboro.

Taylor Nolan hit a pair of two-run homers for the Bulldogs, while Tori Kierbach and Savannah Billings both had two hits and four RBIs, Hannah Dustman had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, Evin Frank and Koral Keehner both had two hits and Sarah Korunka had a solo home run.

Kierbach went all the way for Staunton in the circle, fanning four Hilltopper batters.

Staunton-Mt. Olive is now 9-4 for the year.

JERSEY 16, TAYLORVILLE 0: Jersey scored three runs in the first, third and fourth innings, then struck for six in the fifth to go on to a win at Taylorville.

Michelle Maag had three hits and a RBI for the Panthers, with Kari Krueger having two hits and four RBIs, Claire Beemer had two hits and drove home a pair of runs, Ryleigh Jones had two hits and a RBI, Grace Myers and Bria Tuttle each had a pair of hits, Shelby Koenig drove in two runs and both Caroline Gibson and Leah Link both had a RBI each.

Koenig went all the way in the circle once again, allowing only one Hilltopper hit while fanning 10.

Jersey is now 9-5 on the year.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 13, LITCHFIELD 1: Southwestern scored 11 runs in the first three innings en route to a win at Litchfield.

Abby McDonald had two hits and two RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Bri Roloff had two hits and drove in a run, Megan Bailey and Blythe Roloff had two RBIs each and both Sydney Baumgartner and Maddy Seymour both drove in a run.

Hannah Nixon struck out five Purple Panther batters while in the circle for Southwestern.

The Birds are now 11-4.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 10, ALTON 5: Mater Dei put together a 12-hit attack to take the win at Alton's park.

Emma Kiger had three hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds, while Lynna Fisher had two hits and drove home two runs and Alyson Haegele also had a RBI.

Kiger struck out five in the circle for Alton, while Haegele fanned three.

The Knights improve to 7-5, while the Redbirds are now 7-7.

STERLING BROWN COUNTY 5, CARROLLTON 2: Brown County's three run third was a big difference as the Hornets won the WIVC game at Carrollton's park.

Ava Uhles had two hits and a RBI for the Hawks, while Layna Mullink had a pair of hits and Hannah Rhoades had Carrolton's other RBI.

Rhoades again went the distance in the circle, striking out three.

The Hawks are now 6-7 on the season.

In another game played Thursday, Columbia won over Civic Memorial 11-6.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

BLUES FINISH FOURTH IN HONDA WEST DIVISION, WILL FACE COLORADO IN OPENING ROUND: The St. Louis Blues concluded their regular season by scoring seven unanswered goals in the final two periods after spotting the Minnesota Wild an early lead in going on to a 7-3 win Thursday night at Enterprise Center.

The Blues finish the regular season with a 27-20-9 record in the shortened season, finishing fourth in the Honda West Division, and will play the President's Trophy winner Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, beginning Monday at Ball Arena in Denver.

Colorado clinched home ice throughout the playoffs with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings, finishing in a tie for first with the Vegas Golden Knights, but Colorado owned the regulation-overtime wins tiebreak to claim its third President's Trophy, award to the team with the best overall record.

The first two games in the St. Louis-Colorado series will be on Monday and Wednesday nights, with face-off times 9 p.m. St. Louis time Monday and 9:30 p.m. St. Louis time on Wednesday. The series shifts to Enterprise Center next Friday in an 8:30 p.m. face-off and Sunday, May 23, with the time to be announced. Game five would be in Denver May 25, game six in St. Louis May 27 and game seven in Denver May 29.

The first two rounds of the playoff will be in the four respective divisions this year, much like the playoff format during much of the 80s and 90s. The Wild will play the Golden Knights in the other series, with the two winners facing each other in the quarterfinals. All series are best-of-seven.

In the other first round series, in the Mass Mutual East Division, the New York Islanders will play the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins will meet the Washington Capitals. In the Discover Card Central Division matchups, it'll be the Nashville Predators against the Carolina Hurricanes, and the defending Stanley Cup Champions Tampa Bay Lightning facing their cross-state rivals, the Florida Panthers. Finally, in the Scotiabank North Division, two old Original Six rivals will meet for the first time since 1979 when the Montreal Canadiens play against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Winnipeg Jets will face the Edmonton Oilers.

The 2021 Stanley Cup Final is set for July.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to) 618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: